Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

155 Lexington Lane

155 Lexington Lane · (714) 928-4682
Location

155 Lexington Lane, Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Central Costa Mesa

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1244 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
pool
clubhouse
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
hot tub
Popular location in the Monticello Townhomes, a centrally located community in the heart of Costa Mesa! With 2 bedrooms (one of which is a loft) that serve as their own suites, the layout is very appealing. The downstairs offers a spacious living room with soaring ceilings and plenty of natural light. The kitchen has a pass through window to the living room for an open design concept. The downstairs master bedroom has 2 closets and adjoins to a full bathroom. There is also a private patio, which leads to the 2-car garage. Upstairs, there is another giant master suite - loft design - overlooking the living space that houses its own bathroom. This unit has washer/dryer hookups in the garage and a 2-car garage with workbench plus one parking permit for any unassigned spot marked permit in the community. There is also guest parking and street parking nearby. Residents will have the opportunity to enjoy one of the 2 community pools and hot tubs, and there is a clubhouse too. Walk to Vanguard University, OCC, close to 55/405/73 freeways, Back Bay, shops and the beach. New carpet was just installed, new laminate flooring in the living area, and new paint throughout.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 155 Lexington Lane have any available units?
155 Lexington Lane has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 155 Lexington Lane have?
Some of 155 Lexington Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 155 Lexington Lane currently offering any rent specials?
155 Lexington Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 155 Lexington Lane pet-friendly?
No, 155 Lexington Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Costa Mesa.
Does 155 Lexington Lane offer parking?
Yes, 155 Lexington Lane does offer parking.
Does 155 Lexington Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 155 Lexington Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 155 Lexington Lane have a pool?
Yes, 155 Lexington Lane has a pool.
Does 155 Lexington Lane have accessible units?
No, 155 Lexington Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 155 Lexington Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 155 Lexington Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
