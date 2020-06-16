155 Lexington Lane

Amenities

Popular location in the Monticello Townhomes, a centrally located community in the heart of Costa Mesa! With 2 bedrooms (one of which is a loft) that serve as their own suites, the layout is very appealing. The downstairs offers a spacious living room with soaring ceilings and plenty of natural light. The kitchen has a pass through window to the living room for an open design concept. The downstairs master bedroom has 2 closets and adjoins to a full bathroom. There is also a private patio, which leads to the 2-car garage. Upstairs, there is another giant master suite - loft design - overlooking the living space that houses its own bathroom. This unit has washer/dryer hookups in the garage and a 2-car garage with workbench plus one parking permit for any unassigned spot marked permit in the community. There is also guest parking and street parking nearby. Residents will have the opportunity to enjoy one of the 2 community pools and hot tubs, and there is a clubhouse too. Walk to Vanguard University, OCC, close to 55/405/73 freeways, Back Bay, shops and the beach. New carpet was just installed, new laminate flooring in the living area, and new paint throughout.