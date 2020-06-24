All apartments in Costa Mesa
133 Santa Isabel Ave

133 Santa Isabel Avenue · (562) 716-4552
Location

133 Santa Isabel Avenue, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Eastside Costa Mesa

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$2,850

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Wow! Check out this great rental home in Costa Mesa! Ideally situated minutes from the beach, 55/73/405 freeway access, markets, entertainment, and nightlife, this recently renovated 2-story home is located adjacent to the I-55 South/Newport Beach, near The Triangle and the OC Fair & Event grounds, on the highly coveted eastside of Costa Mesa. | 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath - Parking | 2 car space + space on shared driveway + ample street parking - Interior |Luxury Engineered Hardwood Floors, High Ceilings, Large Windows - Kitchen & Dinette w/Bay Window |Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counter-tops, Stone Tile Floors - Living/Family Room w/access to private backyard - Bathrooms | chrome/brushed nickel fixtures, custom tile and wood accents, stone floors, granite counter-tops - Laundry | Washer/Dryer - Heat/Cool System - This home is located on a dual lot and less than a minute off the I-55S Fwy. Viewing is by appointment only! Please follow all COVID-19 safety guidelines by wearing gloves and a mask before entering.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 133 Santa Isabel Ave have any available units?
133 Santa Isabel Ave has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 133 Santa Isabel Ave have?
Some of 133 Santa Isabel Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 133 Santa Isabel Ave currently offering any rent specials?
133 Santa Isabel Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 133 Santa Isabel Ave pet-friendly?
No, 133 Santa Isabel Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Costa Mesa.
Does 133 Santa Isabel Ave offer parking?
Yes, 133 Santa Isabel Ave offers parking.
Does 133 Santa Isabel Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 133 Santa Isabel Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 133 Santa Isabel Ave have a pool?
No, 133 Santa Isabel Ave does not have a pool.
Does 133 Santa Isabel Ave have accessible units?
No, 133 Santa Isabel Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 133 Santa Isabel Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 133 Santa Isabel Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
