Last updated July 9 2019 at 2:02 AM

132 Monte Vista Avenue

132 Monte Vista Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

132 Monte Vista Avenue, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Eastside Costa Mesa

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Eastside Costa Mesa living at it's finest. This updated single family residence offers a rarely available chance to secure a turn-key
rental. Interior living space measures 1,752 square feet with three bedrooms, two and one half bathrooms, attached two car
garage, and a hardscaped patio boasting a built-in barbecue & refrigerator, raised planters, and custom pergola. Whole house
features include vaulted ceilings, plantation shutters, tile & wood flooring, and granite counter tops. Recent improvements include
new carpet, interior paint, lighting, crown molding, and kitchen appliances. Ideally located a short drive from the Back Bay, 17th
Street, major freeways, John Wayne Airport, and Newport's best beaches. Don't miss your opportunity to secure this exceptional
home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 132 Monte Vista Avenue have any available units?
132 Monte Vista Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 132 Monte Vista Avenue have?
Some of 132 Monte Vista Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 132 Monte Vista Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
132 Monte Vista Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 132 Monte Vista Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 132 Monte Vista Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Costa Mesa.
Does 132 Monte Vista Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 132 Monte Vista Avenue offers parking.
Does 132 Monte Vista Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 132 Monte Vista Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 132 Monte Vista Avenue have a pool?
No, 132 Monte Vista Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 132 Monte Vista Avenue have accessible units?
No, 132 Monte Vista Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 132 Monte Vista Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 132 Monte Vista Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
