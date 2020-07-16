132 Monte Vista Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated bbq/grill

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Eastside Costa Mesa living at it's finest. This updated single family residence offers a rarely available chance to secure a turn-key

rental. Interior living space measures 1,752 square feet with three bedrooms, two and one half bathrooms, attached two car

garage, and a hardscaped patio boasting a built-in barbecue & refrigerator, raised planters, and custom pergola. Whole house

features include vaulted ceilings, plantation shutters, tile & wood flooring, and granite counter tops. Recent improvements include

new carpet, interior paint, lighting, crown molding, and kitchen appliances. Ideally located a short drive from the Back Bay, 17th

Street, major freeways, John Wayne Airport, and Newport's best beaches. Don't miss your opportunity to secure this exceptional

home!