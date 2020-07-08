All apartments in Costa Mesa
Last updated December 9 2019 at 3:01 PM

1206 Las Arenas #13

1206 Las Arenas Way · No Longer Available
Location

1206 Las Arenas Way, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Westside Costa Mesa

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1206 Las Arenas Way Costa Mesa - Great location and condition for this lovely townhouse on the bluffs near Huntington Beach. Two master suites, two car garage (with laundry), close to the bike trail and the beach. Enjoy the best of Costa Mesa and Huntington Beach. Property is a very large two bedroom with good size rooms throughout. Unit includes direct access garage, two view balconies, fireplace, private patio and is upgraded with granite kitchen counters, new paint and most floorings, new fixtures, and very clean! Even the garage was painted! Ready for new occupants! For more information and to schedule showings please call Frankie 714-378-1418 ext 6 or email Frankie@Lionproperties.com

(RLNE5357204)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1206 Las Arenas #13 have any available units?
1206 Las Arenas #13 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1206 Las Arenas #13 have?
Some of 1206 Las Arenas #13's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1206 Las Arenas #13 currently offering any rent specials?
1206 Las Arenas #13 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1206 Las Arenas #13 pet-friendly?
No, 1206 Las Arenas #13 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Costa Mesa.
Does 1206 Las Arenas #13 offer parking?
Yes, 1206 Las Arenas #13 offers parking.
Does 1206 Las Arenas #13 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1206 Las Arenas #13 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1206 Las Arenas #13 have a pool?
No, 1206 Las Arenas #13 does not have a pool.
Does 1206 Las Arenas #13 have accessible units?
No, 1206 Las Arenas #13 does not have accessible units.
Does 1206 Las Arenas #13 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1206 Las Arenas #13 does not have units with dishwashers.

