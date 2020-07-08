1206 Las Arenas #13

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

1206 Las Arenas Way Costa Mesa - Great location and condition for this lovely townhouse on the bluffs near Huntington Beach. Two master suites, two car garage (with laundry), close to the bike trail and the beach. Enjoy the best of Costa Mesa and Huntington Beach. Property is a very large two bedroom with good size rooms throughout. Unit includes direct access garage, two view balconies, fireplace, private patio and is upgraded with granite kitchen counters, new paint and most floorings, new fixtures, and very clean! Even the garage was painted! Ready for new occupants! For more information and to schedule showings please call Frankie 714-378-1418 ext 6 or email Frankie@Lionproperties.com



(RLNE5357204)