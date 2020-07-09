114 E. 20th St

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly carport courtyard on-site laundry parking dogs allowed

Pine Tree Villa - Property Id: 284290



Interested in a 2 bedroom apartment with a stylish floor plan and nice ambiance to call home? Desirable East Side Costa Mesa would be the perfect home for you. Steps away from the Triangle Square and a few miles from the beach with easy access to the 55, 405, 73 freeways, your new home provides easy access to excellent restaurants & retail

Come and see our downstairs spacious 2 Bedrooms/2 Baths apartment with a unique patio opening to our quaint courtyard. Our newly renovated apartment offers a spacious living area, modern kitchen including designer quartz counter top, stove and dishwasher plus ample pantry and cabinet storage. Bathrooms are upgraded with a quartz vanity counter top. Flooring is custom, modern wood plank-like surface in both the kitchen and living areas. Community amenities include a carport, and a conveniently located on-site laundry facility.



And, upon credit approval, Schedule an appointment now.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/284290

Property Id 284290



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5794445)