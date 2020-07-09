All apartments in Costa Mesa
Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:53 AM

114 E. 20th St

114 East 20th Street · No Longer Available
Location

114 East 20th Street, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Eastside Costa Mesa

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
carport
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
dogs allowed
Pine Tree Villa - Property Id: 284290

Interested in a 2 bedroom apartment with a stylish floor plan and nice ambiance to call home? Desirable East Side Costa Mesa would be the perfect home for you. Steps away from the Triangle Square and a few miles from the beach with easy access to the 55, 405, 73 freeways, your new home provides easy access to excellent restaurants & retail
Come and see our downstairs spacious 2 Bedrooms/2 Baths apartment with a unique patio opening to our quaint courtyard. Our newly renovated apartment offers a spacious living area, modern kitchen including designer quartz counter top, stove and dishwasher plus ample pantry and cabinet storage. Bathrooms are upgraded with a quartz vanity counter top. Flooring is custom, modern wood plank-like surface in both the kitchen and living areas. Community amenities include a carport, and a conveniently located on-site laundry facility.

And, upon credit approval, Schedule an appointment now.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/284290
Property Id 284290

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5794445)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 114 E. 20th St have any available units?
114 E. 20th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 114 E. 20th St have?
Some of 114 E. 20th St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 114 E. 20th St currently offering any rent specials?
114 E. 20th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 114 E. 20th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 114 E. 20th St is pet friendly.
Does 114 E. 20th St offer parking?
Yes, 114 E. 20th St offers parking.
Does 114 E. 20th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 114 E. 20th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 114 E. 20th St have a pool?
No, 114 E. 20th St does not have a pool.
Does 114 E. 20th St have accessible units?
No, 114 E. 20th St does not have accessible units.
Does 114 E. 20th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 114 E. 20th St has units with dishwashers.

