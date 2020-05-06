All apartments in Costa Mesa
Find more places like 1116 Buckingham Dr D.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Costa Mesa, CA
/
1116 Buckingham Dr D
Last updated February 2 2020 at 10:49 AM

1116 Buckingham Dr D

1116 Buckingham Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Costa Mesa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1116 Buckingham Drive, Costa Mesa, CA 92626
South Coast Metro

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
FREE!!! FREE!!! FREE!!! - Property Id: 199235

First month FREE!!! Spacious ground level 2 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath, private single car garage with storage, double patio (BBQ and main patio furniture included) in gorgeous complex close to everything Costa Mesa has to offer; walking distance to Metro Point, South Coast Plaza, Ikea, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, schools and parks. Vons, Sprouts, Stater Brothers, Target and more shopping just a short drive away. Kitchen appliances include dishwasher and stove.

Complex is beautifully kept with 2 pools, 2 jacuzzi hot tubs and 2 laundry facilities.

In unit Washer/Dryer and Fridge can be included for a monthly rental of $93.98 directly to Consolidated Rentals.

$40 application fee, $500 security deposit, credit and background check required for a minimum 6 month lease.

Security deposit will be refunded by Wimbledon Glen if condition of unit is approved upon departure. Any lease renewal will be with Wimbledon Glen directly.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/199235
Property Id 199235

(RLNE5451713)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1116 Buckingham Dr D have any available units?
1116 Buckingham Dr D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1116 Buckingham Dr D have?
Some of 1116 Buckingham Dr D's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1116 Buckingham Dr D currently offering any rent specials?
1116 Buckingham Dr D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1116 Buckingham Dr D pet-friendly?
Yes, 1116 Buckingham Dr D is pet friendly.
Does 1116 Buckingham Dr D offer parking?
Yes, 1116 Buckingham Dr D offers parking.
Does 1116 Buckingham Dr D have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1116 Buckingham Dr D offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1116 Buckingham Dr D have a pool?
Yes, 1116 Buckingham Dr D has a pool.
Does 1116 Buckingham Dr D have accessible units?
No, 1116 Buckingham Dr D does not have accessible units.
Does 1116 Buckingham Dr D have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1116 Buckingham Dr D has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ava Newport
1765 Santa Ana Ave
Costa Mesa, CA 92627
3400 Avenue of the Arts Apartments
3400 Avenue of the Arts
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Camden Martinique
2855 Pinecreek Dr
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Mediterranean Village Costa Mesa
2400 Harbor Blvd
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
eaves South Coast
555 Paularino Ave
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Missions At Back Bay
1330 Bristol St
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Baywind
151 E 21st St
Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Apex Apartment Homes
530 W Wilson St
Costa Mesa, CA 92627

Similar Pages

Costa Mesa 1 BedroomsCosta Mesa 2 Bedrooms
Costa Mesa Apartments with ParkingCosta Mesa Pet Friendly Places
Costa Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CA
Chino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central Costa MesaWestside Costa Mesa
Eastside Costa Mesa

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Coast CollegeVanguard University of Southern California
California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Irvine