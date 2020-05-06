1116 Buckingham Dr D

Amenities
First month FREE!!! Spacious ground level 2 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath, private single car garage with storage, double patio (BBQ and main patio furniture included) in gorgeous complex close to everything Costa Mesa has to offer; walking distance to Metro Point, South Coast Plaza, Ikea, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, schools and parks. Vons, Sprouts, Stater Brothers, Target and more shopping just a short drive away. Kitchen appliances include dishwasher and stove.
Complex is beautifully kept with 2 pools, 2 jacuzzi hot tubs and 2 laundry facilities.
In unit Washer/Dryer and Fridge can be included for a monthly rental of $93.98 directly to Consolidated Rentals.
$40 application fee, $500 security deposit, credit and background check required for a minimum 6 month lease.
Security deposit will be refunded by Wimbledon Glen if condition of unit is approved upon departure. Any lease renewal will be with Wimbledon Glen directly.
