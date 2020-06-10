1010-1016 Valencia St

Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel microwave range

Unit Amenities microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Our spacious 3 bedrooms 2 bathroom apartments nestled in Costa Mesa are newly renovated. The stainless steel appliances, open kitchen layout, new cabinets, and plank flooring really bring together the unit. Located next to parks, the beach, shopping malls, schools, the 405, 55, and the 73 freeway makes it an ideal location.

Pet Deposit: Additional $500 per pet (maximum two pets) Pet Monthly Fee: $30.00 1 MONTH FREE!!!DEPOSIT $800 *ON APPROVED CREDIT!!!APPLICATION FEE WAIVED!!!.



Amenities: new cabinets, vinyl plank flooring, Pet Friendly (Restrictions for dogs apply), Central Heating, Quartz Countertops, Horizontal Blinds, Double pane windows, Can Lighting.

Appliances: Over the Range Microwave, Stainless Steel Gas Stove, Stainless Steel Refrigerator.

Parking: 1 detached Garage

https://www.mashcole.com/apartment-for-rent/costa-mesa-3-bed-2-bath/6361/



IT490616 - IT49MC6361