Costa Mesa, CA
1010-1016 Valencia St
Last updated June 18 2020 at 8:46 AM

1010-1016 Valencia St

1010 Valencia St · (201) 845-7300
Location

1010 Valencia St, Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Central Costa Mesa

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Our spacious 3 bedrooms 2 bathroom apartments nestled in Costa Mesa are newly renovated. The stainless steel appliances, open kitchen layout, new cabinets, and plank flooring really bring together the unit. Located next to parks, the beach, shopping malls, schools, the 405, 55, and the 73 freeway makes it an ideal location.
Pet Deposit: Additional $500 per pet (maximum two pets) Pet Monthly Fee: $30.00 1 MONTH FREE!!!DEPOSIT $800 *ON APPROVED CREDIT!!!APPLICATION FEE WAIVED!!!.

Amenities: new cabinets, vinyl plank flooring, Pet Friendly (Restrictions for dogs apply), Central Heating, Quartz Countertops, Horizontal Blinds, Double pane windows, Can Lighting.
Appliances: Over the Range Microwave, Stainless Steel Gas Stove, Stainless Steel Refrigerator.
Parking: 1 detached Garage
https://www.mashcole.com/apartment-for-rent/costa-mesa-3-bed-2-bath/6361/

IT490616 - IT49MC6361

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1010-1016 Valencia St have any available units?
1010-1016 Valencia St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1010-1016 Valencia St have?
Some of 1010-1016 Valencia St's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1010-1016 Valencia St currently offering any rent specials?
1010-1016 Valencia St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1010-1016 Valencia St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1010-1016 Valencia St is pet friendly.
Does 1010-1016 Valencia St offer parking?
Yes, 1010-1016 Valencia St does offer parking.
Does 1010-1016 Valencia St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1010-1016 Valencia St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1010-1016 Valencia St have a pool?
No, 1010-1016 Valencia St does not have a pool.
Does 1010-1016 Valencia St have accessible units?
No, 1010-1016 Valencia St does not have accessible units.
Does 1010-1016 Valencia St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1010-1016 Valencia St does not have units with dishwashers.
