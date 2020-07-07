1000 South Coast Drive Unit: P202

Amenities

Max Property Management Presents another quality rental: 10734 Dulsie Lane Dublin, CA 94568 Rent: $2,750 Deposit Minimum: $3,165 Beautiful two story condo with 2 Bed/2 Bath and private two car attached garage AVAILABLE TODAY! Central A/C and heating. Carpet flooring throughout the home. Kitchen amenities include refrigerator, oven, microwave, disposal and dishwasher. Separate dining room. Tenant has complete access to the community pool, Jacuzzi and playground. Private washer and dryer in the unit! Private balcony. Easy access to freeway I-580 and I-680. Less than two miles away from Stoneridge Mall, 99 Ranch Market, Bart Station and more! Make a step towards your new home and call us to set up an appointment today! ➠Rental Criteria: ♦ Excellent Landlord history ♦ Proof of monthly gross income of minimum 3x the rent, and ♦ Great credit (minimum 640 Fico score or above). ♦Tenant responsible for all utilities ♦Smoke Free Home ♦No Pets. Sorry. ♦Owner Does NOT Accept Section 8. Sorry. For more information call ☛(510) 505-0702☚ For applications go to ☛ www.maxpmi.com☚