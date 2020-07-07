All apartments in Costa Mesa
Home
/
Costa Mesa, CA
/
1000 South Coast Drive Unit: P202
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1000 South Coast Drive Unit: P202

1000 South Coast Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1000 South Coast Drive, Costa Mesa, CA 92626
South Coast Metro

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
playground
pool
garage
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1000 South Coast Drive Unit: P202 have any available units?
1000 South Coast Drive Unit: P202 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1000 South Coast Drive Unit: P202 have?
Some of 1000 South Coast Drive Unit: P202's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1000 South Coast Drive Unit: P202 currently offering any rent specials?
1000 South Coast Drive Unit: P202 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1000 South Coast Drive Unit: P202 pet-friendly?
No, 1000 South Coast Drive Unit: P202 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Costa Mesa.
Does 1000 South Coast Drive Unit: P202 offer parking?
Yes, 1000 South Coast Drive Unit: P202 offers parking.
Does 1000 South Coast Drive Unit: P202 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1000 South Coast Drive Unit: P202 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1000 South Coast Drive Unit: P202 have a pool?
Yes, 1000 South Coast Drive Unit: P202 has a pool.
Does 1000 South Coast Drive Unit: P202 have accessible units?
No, 1000 South Coast Drive Unit: P202 does not have accessible units.
Does 1000 South Coast Drive Unit: P202 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1000 South Coast Drive Unit: P202 has units with dishwashers.

