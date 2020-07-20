All apartments in Chula Vista
Last updated September 6 2019 at 9:45 AM

746 Broadway Unit #14

746 Broadway · No Longer Available
Location

746 Broadway, Chula Vista, CA 91910
Central Chula Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Chula Vista- Pristine Spotlight on Broadway Detached Townhome 3 Bedroom with Attached 2 Car Garage - Try-level detached spacious townhome .
* Newer upgrades and Flooring Throughout
* Spacious kitchen with Island and Breakfast Bar
* Attached Garage with storage
* Bedroom and bath on ground level
* Laundry room with Washer and Dryer
* Master Bedroom with Window Seat and Walk-In closet
* Master Bath with Dual vanity
* Recessed Lighting and Ceiling fans throughout
* Fireplace and Patio
* All appliances Included
* Quiet , Beautiful Landscape and More
Come view your new home. Maple cabinets make this home light and bright with lots of windows and airy floor plan. Central location close to all! Shopping , schools, restaurants and freeway. One year lease . One small pet under 25 lbs considered with additional deposit and owner approval . All residents must carry renters insurance .

Professionally managed by SDRentpros- McDade Realty Group Ca DRE# 01247165 for showing or more info call 888 448-8364 or email sdrentprosleasing@gmail.com
*

(RLNE5059754)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 746 Broadway Unit #14 have any available units?
746 Broadway Unit #14 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 746 Broadway Unit #14 have?
Some of 746 Broadway Unit #14's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 746 Broadway Unit #14 currently offering any rent specials?
746 Broadway Unit #14 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 746 Broadway Unit #14 pet-friendly?
Yes, 746 Broadway Unit #14 is pet friendly.
Does 746 Broadway Unit #14 offer parking?
Yes, 746 Broadway Unit #14 offers parking.
Does 746 Broadway Unit #14 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 746 Broadway Unit #14 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 746 Broadway Unit #14 have a pool?
No, 746 Broadway Unit #14 does not have a pool.
Does 746 Broadway Unit #14 have accessible units?
No, 746 Broadway Unit #14 does not have accessible units.
Does 746 Broadway Unit #14 have units with dishwashers?
No, 746 Broadway Unit #14 does not have units with dishwashers.
