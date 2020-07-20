746 Broadway Unit #14

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Chula Vista- Pristine Spotlight on Broadway Detached Townhome 3 Bedroom with Attached 2 Car Garage - Try-level detached spacious townhome .

* Newer upgrades and Flooring Throughout

* Spacious kitchen with Island and Breakfast Bar

* Attached Garage with storage

* Bedroom and bath on ground level

* Laundry room with Washer and Dryer

* Master Bedroom with Window Seat and Walk-In closet

* Master Bath with Dual vanity

* Recessed Lighting and Ceiling fans throughout

* Fireplace and Patio

* All appliances Included

* Quiet , Beautiful Landscape and More

Come view your new home. Maple cabinets make this home light and bright with lots of windows and airy floor plan. Central location close to all! Shopping , schools, restaurants and freeway. One year lease . One small pet under 25 lbs considered with additional deposit and owner approval . All residents must carry renters insurance .



Professionally managed by SDRentpros- McDade Realty Group Ca DRE# 01247165 for showing or more info call 888 448-8364 or email sdrentprosleasing@gmail.com

*



(RLNE5059754)