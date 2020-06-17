All apartments in Chula Vista
Find more places like 279 Moss St #16.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chula Vista, CA
/
279 Moss St #16
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

279 Moss St #16

279 Moss Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chula Vista
See all
Castle Park
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

279 Moss Street, Chula Vista, CA 91911
Castle Park

Amenities

pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
pool
1 BR/1 BA 621 SQFT CHULA VISTA CONDO **$500.00 off the 1st month rent, with 12 month lease.** - Great 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo in the Heart of Chula Vista. This condo is close to local schools, shopping centers, public transportation and close to the 5 and 805 freeways. Unit has new carpet A MUST SEE!!!

**$500.00 off the 1st month rent, with 12 month lease.**

Terms:
12 month lease and Month to Month

Tenant must carry renters insurance w/ minimum $100k liability
Tenant pays: Electricity
Owner Pays: Landscaping (HoA), Pool Service (HoA), Water (HoA), Trash (HoA)

HomeTeam Property Management
CalBRE Lic. #01888927

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

$45.00 non refundable application fee per applicant

For all our available rentals or to submit an application, please visit:

http://www.hometeampm.com/properties/residential/

HomeTeam Property Management adheres to all Fair Housing Laws

(RLNE5488546)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 279 Moss St #16 have any available units?
279 Moss St #16 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
Is 279 Moss St #16 currently offering any rent specials?
279 Moss St #16 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 279 Moss St #16 pet-friendly?
No, 279 Moss St #16 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chula Vista.
Does 279 Moss St #16 offer parking?
No, 279 Moss St #16 does not offer parking.
Does 279 Moss St #16 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 279 Moss St #16 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 279 Moss St #16 have a pool?
Yes, 279 Moss St #16 has a pool.
Does 279 Moss St #16 have accessible units?
No, 279 Moss St #16 does not have accessible units.
Does 279 Moss St #16 have units with dishwashers?
No, 279 Moss St #16 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 279 Moss St #16 have units with air conditioning?
No, 279 Moss St #16 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sunbow Villas
750 Paso de Luz
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Teresina
1250 Santa Cora Ave
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Point Bonita
250 Bonita Glen Dr
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Toscana at Rancho Del Rey
841 Regulo Pl
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Alexan Millenia
1660 Metro Avenue
Chula Vista, CA 91915
Tavera
1465 Santa Victoria Rd
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Sund Apartments
1145 4th Ave
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Sereno
930 3rd Avenue
Chula Vista, CA 91911

Similar Pages

Chula Vista 1 BedroomsChula Vista 2 Bedrooms
Chula Vista Apartments with ParkingChula Vista Dog Friendly Apartments
Chula Vista Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CA
Vista, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CA
Encinitas, CAPoway, CASantee, CANational City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Otay RanchOtay Ranch VillageCentral Chula Vista
HarborsideNorth Chula VistaCastle Park
SunbowlRancho Del Rey

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
Palomar CollegeSan Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College