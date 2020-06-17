279 Moss St #16

Amenities

pool carpet

1 BR/1 BA 621 SQFT CHULA VISTA CONDO **$500.00 off the 1st month rent, with 12 month lease.** - Great 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo in the Heart of Chula Vista. This condo is close to local schools, shopping centers, public transportation and close to the 5 and 805 freeways. Unit has new carpet A MUST SEE!!!



Terms:

12 month lease and Month to Month



Tenant must carry renters insurance w/ minimum $100k liability

Tenant pays: Electricity

Owner Pays: Landscaping (HoA), Pool Service (HoA), Water (HoA), Trash (HoA)



HomeTeam Property Management

CalBRE Lic. #01888927



Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.



$45.00 non refundable application fee per applicant



For all our available rentals or to submit an application, please visit:



http://www.hometeampm.com/properties/residential/



HomeTeam Property Management adheres to all Fair Housing Laws



(RLNE5488546)