Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool tennis court

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage tennis court

Centurion Property Management is proud to present this spacious 3 bedroom & 3 bath town-home. The unit consists of electric stove, dishwasher, plush carpeting, vertical blinds, ample storage, fenced-in patio and porch, washer & dryer, 2-car garage, views of the community tennis court, pool, and much more.



1640 Maple Drive is located minutes from local shopping, eateries, and just minutes from the 805 Freeway.