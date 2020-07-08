Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

1322 Silver Springs Dr Available 01/17/20 Four bedroom home in Eastlake - Outstanding home located 1 block from Arroyo Elementary school in the Eastlake Trails area of Chula Vista. Features 4 bedrooms (all upstairs), 2.5 baths, 2 car garage and a private fenced yard. The kitchen is open to the family room (great for entertaining), living room dining combo, and if thats not enough living space we have a loft upstairs. Some upgrades are Wood flooring, A/C, tankless water heater, reverse osmosis system and is truly a must see!!



Stable owner, minimum 1 year lease, available January. all appliances provided by owner, prefer no pets but negotiable. Owner pays yard service.



We ask that you view the YouTube video to see if it meets your needs

https://youtu.be/ndxro_rC5SA



For more information and to view other properties we have available visit http://ppmsandiego.com/available-rentals/



Call Steve with Premier Properties Management to view this outstanding home (619) 370-3660

