Chula Vista, CA
1322 Silver Springs Dr
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:41 AM

1322 Silver Springs Dr

1322 Silver Springs Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1322 Silver Springs Drive, Chula Vista, CA 91915
Eastlake Trails

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1322 Silver Springs Dr Available 01/17/20 Four bedroom home in Eastlake - Outstanding home located 1 block from Arroyo Elementary school in the Eastlake Trails area of Chula Vista. Features 4 bedrooms (all upstairs), 2.5 baths, 2 car garage and a private fenced yard. The kitchen is open to the family room (great for entertaining), living room dining combo, and if thats not enough living space we have a loft upstairs. Some upgrades are Wood flooring, A/C, tankless water heater, reverse osmosis system and is truly a must see!!

Stable owner, minimum 1 year lease, available January. all appliances provided by owner, prefer no pets but negotiable. Owner pays yard service.

We ask that you view the YouTube video to see if it meets your needs
https://youtu.be/ndxro_rC5SA

For more information and to view other properties we have available visit http://ppmsandiego.com/available-rentals/

Call Steve with Premier Properties Management to view this outstanding home (619) 370-3660
CA BRE# 01921889

(RLNE3749021)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1322 Silver Springs Dr have any available units?
1322 Silver Springs Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1322 Silver Springs Dr have?
Some of 1322 Silver Springs Dr's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1322 Silver Springs Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1322 Silver Springs Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1322 Silver Springs Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1322 Silver Springs Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chula Vista.
Does 1322 Silver Springs Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1322 Silver Springs Dr offers parking.
Does 1322 Silver Springs Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1322 Silver Springs Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1322 Silver Springs Dr have a pool?
No, 1322 Silver Springs Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1322 Silver Springs Dr have accessible units?
No, 1322 Silver Springs Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1322 Silver Springs Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1322 Silver Springs Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

