8711 Celebration Street

Amenities

Newer beautiful Single Family Home at the Chino Preserve Harvest gated community. 3 Bedrooms/2.5 Baths. Spacious kitchen with granite countertops, large island, and lots of storage space. Wood shutters on all windows. Gym, pool and playground just across the street plus other community amenities, including three clubhouses, pools, tennis courts, walking trails, gardens, and parks. Fully furnished first floor option. Washer/dryer in unit, refrigerator and other kitchen appliances (microwave, oven, stove, dishwasher). HOA and built-in pest control service expenses covered by owner. Attached 2 car garage. Excellent schools: Cal Aero Academy (K-8) and Chino Hills High School.