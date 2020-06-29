All apartments in Chino
Find more places like 8711 Celebration Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chino, CA
/
8711 Celebration Street
Last updated April 9 2020 at 7:17 PM

8711 Celebration Street

8711 Celebration St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chino
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8711 Celebration St, Chino, CA 91708

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
new construction
tennis court
Newer beautiful Single Family Home at the Chino Preserve Harvest gated community. 3 Bedrooms/2.5 Baths. Spacious kitchen with granite countertops, large island, and lots of storage space. Wood shutters on all windows. Gym, pool and playground just across the street plus other community amenities, including three clubhouses, pools, tennis courts, walking trails, gardens, and parks. Fully furnished first floor option. Washer/dryer in unit, refrigerator and other kitchen appliances (microwave, oven, stove, dishwasher). HOA and built-in pest control service expenses covered by owner. Attached 2 car garage. Excellent schools: Cal Aero Academy (K-8) and Chino Hills High School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8711 Celebration Street have any available units?
8711 Celebration Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino, CA.
How much is rent in Chino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Rent Report.
What amenities does 8711 Celebration Street have?
Some of 8711 Celebration Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8711 Celebration Street currently offering any rent specials?
8711 Celebration Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8711 Celebration Street pet-friendly?
No, 8711 Celebration Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino.
Does 8711 Celebration Street offer parking?
Yes, 8711 Celebration Street offers parking.
Does 8711 Celebration Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8711 Celebration Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8711 Celebration Street have a pool?
Yes, 8711 Celebration Street has a pool.
Does 8711 Celebration Street have accessible units?
No, 8711 Celebration Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8711 Celebration Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8711 Celebration Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Monaco Apartments
11405 Central Ave
Chino, CA 91710
Park Villas
5775 Riverside Dr
Chino, CA 91710
Park West
13151 Yorba Ave
Chino, CA 91710
Homecoming at The Preserve
16250 Homecoming Dr
Chino, CA 91708
Villa Serena Senior Apartments
11401 Central Ave
Chino, CA 91710
Park Terrace Apartments
12351 Marshall Ave
Chino, CA 91710

Similar Pages

Chino 1 BedroomsChino 2 Bedrooms
Chino Apartments with GymChino Dog Friendly Apartments
Chino Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CA
Norwalk, CABrea, CARedlands, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Riverside