Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities gym pool bbq/grill garage new construction tennis court

Brand new home located in gated community. It comes with 4 bedroom and 3 bath with 2 attached garage. Bright and open concept, upgraged tile in kitchen and dining area. upstairs loft. one bedroom and one bath perfectly for gust or elderly people. Community come with pool, BBQ area, park, tennis court , gym and so much more . come to see it you will not disappointed.

Rent also include the washer,dryer and Fridge.