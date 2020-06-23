All apartments in Chino
8421 Flight Avenue

8421 Flight Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8421 Flight Avenue, Chino, CA 91708

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
game room
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
This charming property has 3 bedrooms + office, 2.5 bathrooms, 1,852 living sq. feet and central air/heat. Enter the living room area which has wood floors and high ceilings making the room very cozy and spacious. The living room connects to the kitchen which offers tile floors, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The kitchen connects to the 2-car garage and a private backyard patio. All 3 bedrooms are upstairs with an office space separating the bedrooms from the master. This property is located in the exclusive Preserve community and offers many amenities including parks with basketball courts, a BBQ area, large community pool, game room, movie theater, business center and banquet hall. This charming property is located just off Kimball and Hellman in the city of Chino.

SCHOOL DISTRICT: Chino Unified
UTILITIES: Water Included. Tenant pays all other utilities
LANDSCAPING: The HOA will take care of the landscaping
PETS: Pets may be allowed. Submit photo with application

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8421 Flight Avenue have any available units?
8421 Flight Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino, CA.
How much is rent in Chino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Rent Report.
What amenities does 8421 Flight Avenue have?
Some of 8421 Flight Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8421 Flight Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8421 Flight Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8421 Flight Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 8421 Flight Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 8421 Flight Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8421 Flight Avenue does offer parking.
Does 8421 Flight Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8421 Flight Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8421 Flight Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 8421 Flight Avenue has a pool.
Does 8421 Flight Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8421 Flight Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8421 Flight Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8421 Flight Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
