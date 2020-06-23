8421 Flight Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court business center game room pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

This charming property has 3 bedrooms + office, 2.5 bathrooms, 1,852 living sq. feet and central air/heat. Enter the living room area which has wood floors and high ceilings making the room very cozy and spacious. The living room connects to the kitchen which offers tile floors, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The kitchen connects to the 2-car garage and a private backyard patio. All 3 bedrooms are upstairs with an office space separating the bedrooms from the master. This property is located in the exclusive Preserve community and offers many amenities including parks with basketball courts, a BBQ area, large community pool, game room, movie theater, business center and banquet hall. This charming property is located just off Kimball and Hellman in the city of Chino.



SCHOOL DISTRICT: Chino Unified

UTILITIES: Water Included. Tenant pays all other utilities

LANDSCAPING: The HOA will take care of the landscaping

PETS: Pets may be allowed. Submit photo with application