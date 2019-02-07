All apartments in Chino
Last updated April 16 2019 at 1:56 PM

8382 forest park Street

8382 Forest Park St · No Longer Available
Location

8382 Forest Park St, Chino, CA 91708

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
pool table
garage
hot tub
media room
new construction
tennis court
Gorgeous Two story home located in the beautiful neighborhood community of The Preserves in Chino. Home features beautiful tile flooring throughout 1st level. Open floor plan with recessed lighting and beautiful mahogany cabinets, stainless steel appliances, 4 stage water filtration system. Downstairs guest bath and direct car garage access. Master bedroom is spacious with private master bath, separate shower, and his and her sink with large walk in closet. Master also comes with large balcony with beautiful city light view. upstairs Laundry room with washer and dryer. Along with Two spacious bedrooms, and A small loft. Walking distance to community Park House, swimming pool, heated spa, tennis court, 24 hour gym, billiards/movie theater, public library, indoor basketball court. walking distance to Cal Aero Preserve Academy (k-8th)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8382 forest park Street have any available units?
8382 forest park Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino, CA.
How much is rent in Chino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Rent Report.
What amenities does 8382 forest park Street have?
Some of 8382 forest park Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8382 forest park Street currently offering any rent specials?
8382 forest park Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8382 forest park Street pet-friendly?
No, 8382 forest park Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino.
Does 8382 forest park Street offer parking?
Yes, 8382 forest park Street offers parking.
Does 8382 forest park Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8382 forest park Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8382 forest park Street have a pool?
Yes, 8382 forest park Street has a pool.
Does 8382 forest park Street have accessible units?
No, 8382 forest park Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8382 forest park Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8382 forest park Street has units with dishwashers.
