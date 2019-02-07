8382 forest park Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court 24hr gym on-site laundry parking pool pool table garage hot tub media room new construction tennis court

Gorgeous Two story home located in the beautiful neighborhood community of The Preserves in Chino. Home features beautiful tile flooring throughout 1st level. Open floor plan with recessed lighting and beautiful mahogany cabinets, stainless steel appliances, 4 stage water filtration system. Downstairs guest bath and direct car garage access. Master bedroom is spacious with private master bath, separate shower, and his and her sink with large walk in closet. Master also comes with large balcony with beautiful city light view. upstairs Laundry room with washer and dryer. Along with Two spacious bedrooms, and A small loft. Walking distance to community Park House, swimming pool, heated spa, tennis court, 24 hour gym, billiards/movie theater, public library, indoor basketball court. walking distance to Cal Aero Preserve Academy (k-8th)