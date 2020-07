Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court conference room clubhouse gym game room pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub media room pet friendly tennis court

7955 YEAGER ST CHINO, 91708 (5 BED / 3 BATH) - BEAUTIFUL HOME LOCATED IN THE PRESTIGIOUS "THE PRESERVE AT CHINO" WITH ALL THE UPGRADES. GRANITE KITCHEN COUNTERTOPS AND ISLAND, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES & BUILT-IN REFRIGERATOR, DESIGNER'S TILE FLOOR AND BERBER CARPET, CUSTOM PAINT AND PROFESSIONAL LANDSCAPING. RESORT LIKE LIVING W/COMMUNITY POOL, SPA TENNIS, BASKETBALL COURTS, PARKS, CLUBHOUSE W/GYM, THEATER, GAME ROOM AND CONFERENCE ROOM.



SCHOOL DISTRICT: Chino Valley Unified

UTILITIES: Tenant pays all

GARDENER: Tenant billed $60 monthly

PETS: May be allowed. Submit photo with applications



(RLNE2864384)