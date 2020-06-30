All apartments in Chino
7014 Malta Street

7014 Malta St · No Longer Available
Location

7014 Malta St, Chino, CA 91710

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
courtyard
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
TEXT for showings. Walk through front courtyard in to this turnkey home. High quality wood floors throughout invite you to each room and level as you progress to higher ground. View of hills and pool area from second and third level as no immediate neighbors to the north. New fixtures and well maintained paint throughout. Crown moulding and pride of ownership exhibited. Move in today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7014 Malta Street have any available units?
7014 Malta Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino, CA.
How much is rent in Chino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Rent Report.
What amenities does 7014 Malta Street have?
Some of 7014 Malta Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7014 Malta Street currently offering any rent specials?
7014 Malta Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7014 Malta Street pet-friendly?
No, 7014 Malta Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino.
Does 7014 Malta Street offer parking?
Yes, 7014 Malta Street offers parking.
Does 7014 Malta Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7014 Malta Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7014 Malta Street have a pool?
Yes, 7014 Malta Street has a pool.
Does 7014 Malta Street have accessible units?
No, 7014 Malta Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7014 Malta Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7014 Malta Street has units with dishwashers.

