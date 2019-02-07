6986 Avignon Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage new construction

Newer PUD in LENNAR Keystone at University Park community with 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms, total 2452 living sqft. One bedroom suite with walk-in closet downstairs. Kitchen open to the family room with sliding glass door to the relaxing backyard. Build-in cabinets, recessed lighting. Newer double door refrigerator, microwave, stove, dishwasher in kitchen with granite counter tops. Upstairs offers cozy loft with balcony, spacious master bedroom with walk-in closet. 2 other bedrooms share one double sink full bathroom. Laundry room with build-in cabinets. Two attached garage with one extra parking. Good location and excellent floor plan. Close to the community park.