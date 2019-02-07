All apartments in Chino
Last updated September 25 2019

6986 Avignon Drive

6986 Avignon Dr · No Longer Available
Location

6986 Avignon Dr, Chino, CA 91710

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
Newer PUD in LENNAR Keystone at University Park community with 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms, total 2452 living sqft. One bedroom suite with walk-in closet downstairs. Kitchen open to the family room with sliding glass door to the relaxing backyard. Build-in cabinets, recessed lighting. Newer double door refrigerator, microwave, stove, dishwasher in kitchen with granite counter tops. Upstairs offers cozy loft with balcony, spacious master bedroom with walk-in closet. 2 other bedrooms share one double sink full bathroom. Laundry room with build-in cabinets. Two attached garage with one extra parking. Good location and excellent floor plan. Close to the community park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6986 Avignon Drive have any available units?
6986 Avignon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino, CA.
How much is rent in Chino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Rent Report.
What amenities does 6986 Avignon Drive have?
Some of 6986 Avignon Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6986 Avignon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6986 Avignon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6986 Avignon Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6986 Avignon Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino.
Does 6986 Avignon Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6986 Avignon Drive offers parking.
Does 6986 Avignon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6986 Avignon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6986 Avignon Drive have a pool?
No, 6986 Avignon Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6986 Avignon Drive have accessible units?
No, 6986 Avignon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6986 Avignon Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6986 Avignon Drive has units with dishwashers.
