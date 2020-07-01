6985 Vining Street - 1

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage

Welcome to 6985 Vining St in City of Chino! Located in the highly-desired Artisan Collection community, this beautiful, tri-level, 1 bed 1.5 bath with 1,090 sqft of living space condo is a must see! Enter through the courtyard patio into the first floor, you will find an indoor laundry closet, a coat closet, and direct access to the two car garaged. Walk up the stair to the second floor, you will find the living area and kitchen boasted with natural lights. Kitchen features granite countertop, stainless steel appliances include stove, dishwasher, microwave-over-stove, and fridge, all maintained in immaculate condition and ready for you. A quick step into the balcony off the dining area where you can BBQ or just simple sit and relax. Take the stairs to the top floor into the large master suite with a large walk-in closet, shower stall separate with tub and dual sinks. Enjoy the resort-like community facilities include club house with full-size kitchen, kids playroom, gym room, pool, and playground. Conveniently located close to Stater Bros, shopping centers, banks, and restaurants, and access to the 60 freeway is just minutes away. This is a home you definitely will not want to miss out!

Welcome to 6985 Vining St in City of Chino! Located in the highly-desired Artisan Collection community, this beautiful, tri-level, 1 bed 1.5 bath with 1,090 sqft of living space condo is a must see! Enter through the courtyard patio into the first floor, you will find an indoor laundry closet, a coat closet, and direct access to the two car garaged. Walk up the stair to the second floor, you will find the living area and kitchen boasted with natural lights. Kitchen features granite countertop, stainless steel appliances include stove, dishwasher, microwave-over-stove, and fridge, all maintained in immaculate condition and ready for you. A quick step into the balcony off the dining area where you can BBQ or just simple sit and relax. Take the stairs to the top floor into the large master suite with a large walk-in closet, shower stall separate with tub and dual sinks. Enjoy the resort-like community facilities include club house with full-size kitchen, kids playroom, gym room, pool, and playground. Conveniently located close to Stater Bros, shopping centers, banks, and restaurants, and access to the 60 freeway is just minutes away. This is a home you definitely will not want to miss out!