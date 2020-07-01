All apartments in Chino
6985 Vining Street - 1

6985 Vining Street · No Longer Available
Location

6985 Vining Street, Chino, CA 91710

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Welcome to 6985 Vining St in City of Chino! Located in the highly-desired Artisan Collection community, this beautiful, tri-level, 1 bed 1.5 bath with 1,090 sqft of living space condo is a must see! Enter through the courtyard patio into the first floor, you will find an indoor laundry closet, a coat closet, and direct access to the two car garaged. Walk up the stair to the second floor, you will find the living area and kitchen boasted with natural lights. Kitchen features granite countertop, stainless steel appliances include stove, dishwasher, microwave-over-stove, and fridge, all maintained in immaculate condition and ready for you. A quick step into the balcony off the dining area where you can BBQ or just simple sit and relax. Take the stairs to the top floor into the large master suite with a large walk-in closet, shower stall separate with tub and dual sinks. Enjoy the resort-like community facilities include club house with full-size kitchen, kids playroom, gym room, pool, and playground. Conveniently located close to Stater Bros, shopping centers, banks, and restaurants, and access to the 60 freeway is just minutes away. This is a home you definitely will not want to miss out!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6985 Vining Street - 1 have any available units?
6985 Vining Street - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino, CA.
How much is rent in Chino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Rent Report.
What amenities does 6985 Vining Street - 1 have?
Some of 6985 Vining Street - 1's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6985 Vining Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
6985 Vining Street - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6985 Vining Street - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 6985 Vining Street - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino.
Does 6985 Vining Street - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 6985 Vining Street - 1 offers parking.
Does 6985 Vining Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6985 Vining Street - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6985 Vining Street - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 6985 Vining Street - 1 has a pool.
Does 6985 Vining Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 6985 Vining Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 6985 Vining Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6985 Vining Street - 1 has units with dishwashers.

