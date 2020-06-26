6982 VINING ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

GORGEOUS 1 BEDROOM CONDO IN THE ARTISAN COMMUNITY - Artisan Community. Community amenities include: beautiful club house w/ kitchen and fireplace, outdoor entertaining area w/fireplace, pool/spa and play area. Two walk in closets in the bedroom, small office area, indoor laundry. Available now. Deposit is $2000.



Iehouses Property Management. We will work with most credit if you have a good landlord rating or excellent cosigner (bigger deposit maybe required). Call for more info or to schedule a showing, 951-247-2100. We suggest you drive by the properties you are interested in first.



(RLNE4956434)