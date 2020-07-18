6956 Avignon Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage new construction

NEW CONSTRUCTION! With approximately 2,097 sq. ft. of living space, the Residence Three at Keystone by Lennar has so much space for all your needs. The downstairs bedroom is a great guest room option since there is also a full bathroom right next to it. The living room, dining room and kitchen are all connected within an open space. In the kitchen, you’ll enjoy upgraded cabinetry, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances that are all included at no extra cost. Entertaining will become a staple with such a wonderful open space to utilize. A loft greets you as you head to the second floor which is perfect for family game nights or movie marathons. The laundry room is located upstairs and comes with extra built-in storage and cabinet space for storing all your linens and keeping detergent out of sight. The two secondary bedrooms and secondary bathroom— which includes a bath/shower combo— provide great rooms for the kids or can be used however you see fit. The master bedroom is connected to a spacious master bathroom which includes dual sinks with chrome faucets, shower, bathtub and mirrored medicine cabinet. There is also extra linen storage and a walk-in closet so you’ll have plenty of room for all your things. This home has so much to love, make it yours today!