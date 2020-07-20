6604 Angelina Court

Amenities
Beautiful two story home in Chino! Features a 2,743 SQFT of living space, that sits on a 6,130 SQFT lot! The entry offers a
formal living room, with large windows, that let in tons of natural light. The entertaining kitchen offers granite counter tops, tile
back splash, island with sink, plenty of storage space, an in-kitchen eating area, and is open to the Family room. Family room
offers a beautiful fireplace, carpet flooring, recess lighting and direct access to the backyard. The main floor also features an 2
spacious rooms with full bathroom. The staircase leads you to the master bedroom. The over-sized master bedroom offers a huge
private master bathroom which features a separate tub and shower with tile back splash, dual sink vanity, glass walk in shower
and 2 large walk-in closets. Two additional spacious bedrooms with a Jack and Jill set up. Also upstairs is were you can find the
laundry room. Cozy backyard is great for entertaining guests for those summer BBQ's, or plenty of space for your for legged
friends. Conveniently close to parks, school, and shopping. There is much more to see. Hurry before someone else calls this
wonderful house their home