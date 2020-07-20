6604 Angelina Court

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters garage walk in closets fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

Beautiful two story home in Chino! Features a 2,743 SQFT of living space, that sits on a 6,130 SQFT lot! The entry offers a

formal living room, with large windows, that let in tons of natural light. The entertaining kitchen offers granite counter tops, tile

back splash, island with sink, plenty of storage space, an in-kitchen eating area, and is open to the Family room. Family room

offers a beautiful fireplace, carpet flooring, recess lighting and direct access to the backyard. The main floor also features an 2

spacious rooms with full bathroom. The staircase leads you to the master bedroom. The over-sized master bedroom offers a huge

private master bathroom which features a separate tub and shower with tile back splash, dual sink vanity, glass walk in shower

and 2 large walk-in closets. Two additional spacious bedrooms with a Jack and Jill set up. Also upstairs is were you can find the

laundry room. Cozy backyard is great for entertaining guests for those summer BBQ's, or plenty of space for your for legged

friends. Conveniently close to parks, school, and shopping. There is much more to see. Hurry before someone else calls this

wonderful house their home