6066 Eucalyptus Ave

6066 EUCALYPTUS AVENUE CHINO 91710 (2 BED / 2 BATH) - Beautiful College Park condo has just come available for rent. This 2 bed, 2 bath condo features beautiful laminate floors, and an open living space. The kitchen is open to the living room with a large island providing plenty of counter and storage space. There is a separate laundry room on the main level and an attached 2 car garage. The master bedroom is sizable and features a private bath with dual sinks and walk-in closet. The second bedroom is quite spacious as well. The large balcony provides private outdoor space for your enjoyment. Located in the desirable Chino Valley Unified School District and close to shopping and freeways, this home is sure to rent quickly!



SCHOOL DISTRICT: Chino Valley Unified

UTILITIES: Tenant Responsible for all utilities

PET POLICY: No Pets



