All apartments in Chino
Find more places like 6066 Eucalyptus Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chino, CA
/
6066 Eucalyptus Ave
Last updated January 24 2020 at 12:20 PM

6066 Eucalyptus Ave

6066 Eucalyptus Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chino
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6066 Eucalyptus Avenue, Chino, CA 91710

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
6066 EUCALYPTUS AVENUE CHINO 91710 (2 BED / 2 BATH) - Beautiful College Park condo has just come available for rent. This 2 bed, 2 bath condo features beautiful laminate floors, and an open living space. The kitchen is open to the living room with a large island providing plenty of counter and storage space. There is a separate laundry room on the main level and an attached 2 car garage. The master bedroom is sizable and features a private bath with dual sinks and walk-in closet. The second bedroom is quite spacious as well. The large balcony provides private outdoor space for your enjoyment. Located in the desirable Chino Valley Unified School District and close to shopping and freeways, this home is sure to rent quickly!

SCHOOL DISTRICT: Chino Valley Unified
UTILITIES: Tenant Responsible for all utilities
PET POLICY: No Pets

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5390325)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6066 Eucalyptus Ave have any available units?
6066 Eucalyptus Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino, CA.
How much is rent in Chino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Rent Report.
What amenities does 6066 Eucalyptus Ave have?
Some of 6066 Eucalyptus Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6066 Eucalyptus Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6066 Eucalyptus Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6066 Eucalyptus Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 6066 Eucalyptus Ave is pet friendly.
Does 6066 Eucalyptus Ave offer parking?
Yes, 6066 Eucalyptus Ave offers parking.
Does 6066 Eucalyptus Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6066 Eucalyptus Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6066 Eucalyptus Ave have a pool?
No, 6066 Eucalyptus Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6066 Eucalyptus Ave have accessible units?
No, 6066 Eucalyptus Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6066 Eucalyptus Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 6066 Eucalyptus Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park West
13151 Yorba Ave
Chino, CA 91710
Park Villas
5775 Riverside Dr
Chino, CA 91710
Homecoming at The Preserve
16250 Homecoming Dr
Chino, CA 91708
Monaco Apartments
11405 Central Ave
Chino, CA 91710
Villa Serena Senior Apartments
11401 Central Ave
Chino, CA 91710

Similar Pages

Chino 1 BedroomsChino 2 Bedrooms
Chino Apartments with GymChino Dog Friendly Apartments
Chino Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CA
Norwalk, CABrea, CARedlands, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Riverside