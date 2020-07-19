6025 Grace Street

Amenities

4 Bedroom home built in 2014 with a fantastic college park club house. It is a corner house facing open field. Owner adds surveillant camera around the house and professional business phone system. Plus wood shutters throughout the house and recessive can lights in all bedrooms. HOA maintains front yard gardening. This four-bedroom floorplan incorporates a formal entry and powder bath for guests. Great room, with niche for media opportunities, leads to kitchen and spacious dining area where slider doors offer indoor-outdoor connectivity. Kitchen showcases stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, culinary prep island, walk-in pantry and a choice of cabinets in white or maple with stain. Master bedroom is enhanced by private bath with separate shower and soaking tub, walk-in closet and niche for furniture piece or optional built-in dresser. Laundry room with cabinetry is conveniently positioned upstairs near bedrooms.