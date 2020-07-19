All apartments in Chino
Home
/
Chino, CA
/
6025 Grace Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6025 Grace Street

6025 Grace St · No Longer Available
Location

6025 Grace St, Chino, CA 91710

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
stainless steel
walk in closets
clubhouse
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
4 Bedroom home built in 2014 with a fantastic college park club house. It is a corner house facing open field. Owner adds surveillant camera around the house and professional business phone system. Plus wood shutters throughout the house and recessive can lights in all bedrooms. HOA maintains front yard gardening. This four-bedroom floorplan incorporates a formal entry and powder bath for guests. Great room, with niche for media opportunities, leads to kitchen and spacious dining area where slider doors offer indoor-outdoor connectivity. Kitchen showcases stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, culinary prep island, walk-in pantry and a choice of cabinets in white or maple with stain. Master bedroom is enhanced by private bath with separate shower and soaking tub, walk-in closet and niche for furniture piece or optional built-in dresser. Laundry room with cabinetry is conveniently positioned upstairs near bedrooms.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6025 Grace Street have any available units?
6025 Grace Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino, CA.
How much is rent in Chino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Rent Report.
What amenities does 6025 Grace Street have?
Some of 6025 Grace Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6025 Grace Street currently offering any rent specials?
6025 Grace Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6025 Grace Street pet-friendly?
No, 6025 Grace Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino.
Does 6025 Grace Street offer parking?
No, 6025 Grace Street does not offer parking.
Does 6025 Grace Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6025 Grace Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6025 Grace Street have a pool?
No, 6025 Grace Street does not have a pool.
Does 6025 Grace Street have accessible units?
No, 6025 Grace Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6025 Grace Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6025 Grace Street does not have units with dishwashers.
