16215 Compass Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Very beautiful and stunning 3 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom home located inside of the desirable Chino Preserve. This community features a community pool, walking trails, and parks! This home is in very close proximity to Cal Aero Preserve Academy.



Upon entry to the home, there is a spacious living room and dining room area. There is canned lighting throughout the home. This home features tall ceilings, giving it a very open feel. The half bathroom is located downstairs, great for guests. Very beautiful and spacious kitchen with lots of cabinet space, perfect for plenty of storage. The laundry room is located downstairs with a sink and cabinets. **The refrigerator, washer, and dryer are included with the lease** The three bedrooms are conveniently located upstairs. Spacious loft with a desk area that could double as an additional living area. The master bedroom is spacious with a very large closet with built-in shelving and drawers.



This home features a very cute backyard with grass and a small concreted area. There is a two car garage. This home is a definite must see!



*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.



For more information or to schedule a showing please visit 123mesa.com or call (909) 360-2660 ext. 1.



Listing by:

Mesa Properties Inc.

499-A N. Central Ave.

Upland, CA 91786

909-360-2660



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,410, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,400, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.