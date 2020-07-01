16090 Begonia Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking playground pool garage

Beautiful SFR Located in the Community of Jasmine Willow at The Preserve - Single-family home located at The Preserve in Chino! Upgraded kitchen, laminate wood flooring throughout the house on both floors, and kitchen was redone, both done in 2017. Half bath located on the 1st floor. Spacious master suite with walk-in closet and bathtub on the 2nd floor and two other bedrooms are also on the 2nd floor with shared bathroom. Laundry room on the second floor (washer/dryer not included). Attached two-car garage. This home is very close to the community playground and pool. The community is bordered by the 15, 60, 71 and 91 freeways.



*Only cats allowed (max two cats). Pet deposit required.*

*Tenants pay all utilities and landscaping.*



Please view a 3D tour of 16090 Begonia here:

https://www.zillow.com/view-3d-home/962edae1-0c08-4d0e-b2e4-56179a26584c?setAttribution=mls



TEXT 626-474-5222 for more information!



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5627136)