Chino, CA
16090 Begonia Ave
Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:09 PM

16090 Begonia Ave

16090 Begonia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

16090 Begonia Avenue, Chino, CA 91708

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
Beautiful SFR Located in the Community of Jasmine Willow at The Preserve - Single-family home located at The Preserve in Chino! Upgraded kitchen, laminate wood flooring throughout the house on both floors, and kitchen was redone, both done in 2017. Half bath located on the 1st floor. Spacious master suite with walk-in closet and bathtub on the 2nd floor and two other bedrooms are also on the 2nd floor with shared bathroom. Laundry room on the second floor (washer/dryer not included). Attached two-car garage. This home is very close to the community playground and pool. The community is bordered by the 15, 60, 71 and 91 freeways.

*Only cats allowed (max two cats). Pet deposit required.*
*Tenants pay all utilities and landscaping.*

Please view a 3D tour of 16090 Begonia here:
https://www.zillow.com/view-3d-home/962edae1-0c08-4d0e-b2e4-56179a26584c?setAttribution=mls

TEXT 626-474-5222 for more information!

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5627136)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16090 Begonia Ave have any available units?
16090 Begonia Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino, CA.
How much is rent in Chino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Rent Report.
What amenities does 16090 Begonia Ave have?
Some of 16090 Begonia Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16090 Begonia Ave currently offering any rent specials?
16090 Begonia Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16090 Begonia Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 16090 Begonia Ave is pet friendly.
Does 16090 Begonia Ave offer parking?
Yes, 16090 Begonia Ave offers parking.
Does 16090 Begonia Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16090 Begonia Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16090 Begonia Ave have a pool?
Yes, 16090 Begonia Ave has a pool.
Does 16090 Begonia Ave have accessible units?
No, 16090 Begonia Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 16090 Begonia Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 16090 Begonia Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

