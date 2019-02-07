All apartments in Chino
Last updated May 19 2019

16015 Dexter Street

16015 Dexter · No Longer Available
Location

16015 Dexter, Chino, CA 91708

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pool
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
playground
pool
Unique opportunity to lease a fully furnished 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in KB Home's Turnleaf Community in Chino. Every room is furnished, you don't even have to buy a television! Save yourself the hassle of moving your old furniture. The community has a swimming pool, tot-lot and basketball half-court, which are located just across the street of this home. Built in 2018, this home is minutes away from Chino Hills State Park and Hwy 71. The kitchen has granite counters and tile floors. In addition the kitchen has a pantry and plenty of cabinet space. The bedrooms, loft and laundry room are located on the second floor. No more dragging your clothes up and down the stairs! What are you waiting for? Just pack up your clothes and move in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16015 Dexter Street have any available units?
16015 Dexter Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino, CA.
How much is rent in Chino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Rent Report.
What amenities does 16015 Dexter Street have?
Some of 16015 Dexter Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16015 Dexter Street currently offering any rent specials?
16015 Dexter Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16015 Dexter Street pet-friendly?
No, 16015 Dexter Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino.
Does 16015 Dexter Street offer parking?
No, 16015 Dexter Street does not offer parking.
Does 16015 Dexter Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16015 Dexter Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16015 Dexter Street have a pool?
Yes, 16015 Dexter Street has a pool.
Does 16015 Dexter Street have accessible units?
No, 16015 Dexter Street does not have accessible units.
Does 16015 Dexter Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16015 Dexter Street has units with dishwashers.
