16015 Dexter Street

Unique opportunity to lease a fully furnished 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in KB Home's Turnleaf Community in Chino. Every room is furnished, you don't even have to buy a television! Save yourself the hassle of moving your old furniture. The community has a swimming pool, tot-lot and basketball half-court, which are located just across the street of this home. Built in 2018, this home is minutes away from Chino Hills State Park and Hwy 71. The kitchen has granite counters and tile floors. In addition the kitchen has a pantry and plenty of cabinet space. The bedrooms, loft and laundry room are located on the second floor. No more dragging your clothes up and down the stairs! What are you waiting for? Just pack up your clothes and move in!