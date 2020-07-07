All apartments in Chino
Last updated April 22 2020 at 5:45 AM

15982 Apricot Ave

15982 Apricot Ave · No Longer Available
Location

15982 Apricot Ave, Chino, CA 91708

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This property offers 4 bedrooms, one on the main floor with full bath and 3 additional baths plus a powder room. Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, premier maple cabinetry in espresso stain, granite countertops with ceramic tile backsplash, sliding glass door in the dining area, 8 foot interior doors, upgraded electrical and upgraded flooring. The second floor features three additional bedrooms including a master suite with private bath, dual walk-in closets and separate soaking tub and shower. This home is a must see and includes solar panels significantly reducing electricity costs.

SCHOOL DISTRICT: Chino Valley Unified.
UTILITIES: Tenant billed $150 monthly for electricity. The house has Solar Panels and the electricity bill will remain in the owner's name. Tenant responsible for all other utilities.
LANDSCAPING: HOA takes care of the front yard only. Tenant responsible for the backyard
PET POLICY: Small pets may be allowed. Submit photo w/applications.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15982 Apricot Ave have any available units?
15982 Apricot Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino, CA.
How much is rent in Chino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Rent Report.
What amenities does 15982 Apricot Ave have?
Some of 15982 Apricot Ave's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15982 Apricot Ave currently offering any rent specials?
15982 Apricot Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15982 Apricot Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 15982 Apricot Ave is pet friendly.
Does 15982 Apricot Ave offer parking?
No, 15982 Apricot Ave does not offer parking.
Does 15982 Apricot Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15982 Apricot Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15982 Apricot Ave have a pool?
No, 15982 Apricot Ave does not have a pool.
Does 15982 Apricot Ave have accessible units?
No, 15982 Apricot Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 15982 Apricot Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 15982 Apricot Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

