15982 Apricot Ave

Amenities
This property offers 4 bedrooms, one on the main floor with full bath and 3 additional baths plus a powder room. Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, premier maple cabinetry in espresso stain, granite countertops with ceramic tile backsplash, sliding glass door in the dining area, 8 foot interior doors, upgraded electrical and upgraded flooring. The second floor features three additional bedrooms including a master suite with private bath, dual walk-in closets and separate soaking tub and shower. This home is a must see and includes solar panels significantly reducing electricity costs.
SCHOOL DISTRICT: Chino Valley Unified.
UTILITIES: Tenant billed $150 monthly for electricity. The house has Solar Panels and the electricity bill will remain in the owner's name. Tenant responsible for all other utilities.
LANDSCAPING: HOA takes care of the front yard only. Tenant responsible for the backyard
PET POLICY: Small pets may be allowed. Submit photo w/applications.