Home
/
Chino, CA
/
15903 W Preserve
Last updated December 15 2019 at 8:19 AM

15903 W Preserve

15903 West Preserve Loop · No Longer Available
Location

15903 West Preserve Loop, Chino, CA 91708

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
gym
pool
tennis court
business center
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
business center
gym
pool
media room
tennis court
2 Bed 2 Bath well maintained Townhouse is located in one of the best "The Preserve" community. The community offers numerous parks, tennis courts, swimming pools throughout and at the crown jewel “Park House”. Within the Park House you will find a full size gym, recreation areas, a theater room, fabulous pools, meeting rooms, business center and a room large enough to throw a wedding reception along with banquet kitchen. Walking distance to the great K 8 school-- Cal Aero Preserve Academy. Hardwood floor in hallway and stairs, tile for living room, family room and kitchen, wall to wall carpet in two bedrooms. The loft is used for the office and it features build-in bookshelf and cabinets. A good size balcony next to the breakfast dining. Bright and airy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15903 W Preserve have any available units?
15903 W Preserve doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino, CA.
How much is rent in Chino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Rent Report.
What amenities does 15903 W Preserve have?
Some of 15903 W Preserve's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15903 W Preserve currently offering any rent specials?
15903 W Preserve is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15903 W Preserve pet-friendly?
No, 15903 W Preserve is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino.
Does 15903 W Preserve offer parking?
No, 15903 W Preserve does not offer parking.
Does 15903 W Preserve have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15903 W Preserve does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15903 W Preserve have a pool?
Yes, 15903 W Preserve has a pool.
Does 15903 W Preserve have accessible units?
No, 15903 W Preserve does not have accessible units.
Does 15903 W Preserve have units with dishwashers?
No, 15903 W Preserve does not have units with dishwashers.

