15903 W Preserve

2 Bed 2 Bath well maintained Townhouse is located in one of the best "The Preserve" community. The community offers numerous parks, tennis courts, swimming pools throughout and at the crown jewel “Park House”. Within the Park House you will find a full size gym, recreation areas, a theater room, fabulous pools, meeting rooms, business center and a room large enough to throw a wedding reception along with banquet kitchen. Walking distance to the great K 8 school-- Cal Aero Preserve Academy. Hardwood floor in hallway and stairs, tile for living room, family room and kitchen, wall to wall carpet in two bedrooms. The loft is used for the office and it features build-in bookshelf and cabinets. A good size balcony next to the breakfast dining. Bright and airy.