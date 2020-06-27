All apartments in Chino
15773 Moonflower Avenue
15773 Moonflower Avenue

15773 Moonflower Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

15773 Moonflower Avenue, Chino, CA 91708

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
new construction
tennis court
Beautiful Chino Preserve Community. This elegant 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms brand new home features Vaulted Ceiling upon entrance and generous bright and airy open concept floor plan throughout. The living area has plenty of room for oversized furniture and home entertainment system. The stylish kitchen has an good size island which is perfect for doing homework as well as meal prep. Wood flooring on first level and carpet on second level. Laundry room on second level makes life easier than ever. The Master suite is truly inspired with plenty of counter space, dual sinks, large oval soaking tub and large walk-in closet. Three additional bedrooms upstairs. 2 cars attached garage with drive way and good size backyard for family BBQ activities. Chino Hills High School and Cal Aero Preserve Academy. The Preserve at Chino, being close to everything gives you more time together. Dive into the pool at The Parkhouse, work on your tennis game or enjoy an afternoon stroll. Easy access to Highway 71, 60 and 15.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15773 Moonflower Avenue have any available units?
15773 Moonflower Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino, CA.
How much is rent in Chino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Rent Report.
What amenities does 15773 Moonflower Avenue have?
Some of 15773 Moonflower Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15773 Moonflower Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
15773 Moonflower Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15773 Moonflower Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 15773 Moonflower Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino.
Does 15773 Moonflower Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 15773 Moonflower Avenue offers parking.
Does 15773 Moonflower Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15773 Moonflower Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15773 Moonflower Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 15773 Moonflower Avenue has a pool.
Does 15773 Moonflower Avenue have accessible units?
No, 15773 Moonflower Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 15773 Moonflower Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15773 Moonflower Avenue has units with dishwashers.
