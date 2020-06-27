15773 Moonflower Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage new construction tennis court

Beautiful Chino Preserve Community. This elegant 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms brand new home features Vaulted Ceiling upon entrance and generous bright and airy open concept floor plan throughout. The living area has plenty of room for oversized furniture and home entertainment system. The stylish kitchen has an good size island which is perfect for doing homework as well as meal prep. Wood flooring on first level and carpet on second level. Laundry room on second level makes life easier than ever. The Master suite is truly inspired with plenty of counter space, dual sinks, large oval soaking tub and large walk-in closet. Three additional bedrooms upstairs. 2 cars attached garage with drive way and good size backyard for family BBQ activities. Chino Hills High School and Cal Aero Preserve Academy. The Preserve at Chino, being close to everything gives you more time together. Dive into the pool at The Parkhouse, work on your tennis game or enjoy an afternoon stroll. Easy access to Highway 71, 60 and 15.