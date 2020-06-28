15748 Main Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage gym

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities business center dog park gym on-site laundry parking pool pool table cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly tennis court

Amenities, amenities, and MORE amenities await the future residents of this gorgeous Preserve home. Pools, spas, billiard room, tennis courts, parks, dog park, movie theater, craft room, business center, gym, and more! This is the place to be! Just a short distance to the k-8 school, a short distance to the fwy, and quick jaunt across the street to the Parkhouse facilities... this home is in a prime location within the neighborhood! Your new home features a large open floorplan downstairs... a large kitchen (open to the family room/dining room) and a fireplace await this well planned out space. Wood laminate floors, a downstairs bathroom, lots of storage space, and a laundry room also finish off this living space. Upstairs you'll find 3 bedrooms, including a master bedroom with a balcony and views of the beautiful community tree tops. This is a great opportunity to live in a thriving, welcoming neighborhood with a small town community feel. Welcome Home!