Chino, CA
15748 Main Street
Last updated October 2 2019 at 11:34 PM

15748 Main Street

15748 Main Street · No Longer Available
Location

15748 Main Street, Chino, CA 91708

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
business center
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
pool table
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
tennis court
Amenities, amenities, and MORE amenities await the future residents of this gorgeous Preserve home. Pools, spas, billiard room, tennis courts, parks, dog park, movie theater, craft room, business center, gym, and more! This is the place to be! Just a short distance to the k-8 school, a short distance to the fwy, and quick jaunt across the street to the Parkhouse facilities... this home is in a prime location within the neighborhood! Your new home features a large open floorplan downstairs... a large kitchen (open to the family room/dining room) and a fireplace await this well planned out space. Wood laminate floors, a downstairs bathroom, lots of storage space, and a laundry room also finish off this living space. Upstairs you'll find 3 bedrooms, including a master bedroom with a balcony and views of the beautiful community tree tops. This is a great opportunity to live in a thriving, welcoming neighborhood with a small town community feel. Welcome Home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15748 Main Street have any available units?
15748 Main Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino, CA.
How much is rent in Chino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Rent Report.
What amenities does 15748 Main Street have?
Some of 15748 Main Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15748 Main Street currently offering any rent specials?
15748 Main Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15748 Main Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 15748 Main Street is pet friendly.
Does 15748 Main Street offer parking?
Yes, 15748 Main Street offers parking.
Does 15748 Main Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15748 Main Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15748 Main Street have a pool?
Yes, 15748 Main Street has a pool.
Does 15748 Main Street have accessible units?
No, 15748 Main Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15748 Main Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 15748 Main Street does not have units with dishwashers.
