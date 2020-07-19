14377 Figueroa Ln

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated

4 br 3.3 ba New home in University Park, Chino - 14377 Figureoa Ln in Keystone at University Park in Chino provides about 2,452 sq. ft. of living space with 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and a 2-bay garage. Downstairs youll find a spacious secondary master suite which has a master bedroom, full bathroom and walk-in closet. The spacious living room, dining room and kitchen area are all seamlessly connected allowing for easy entertaining. The kitchen comes equipped with extra counter space, granite countertops and an island for all your cooking and baking needs. The stainless steel appliances and upgraded cabinets come as standard as part of this gorgeous kitchen. An included linen cabinet near the kitchen provides extra storage space. A powder room and 2-bay garage are also found on the first floor along with a coat closet. Upstairs is a cozy loft that opens to a deck, making a great hangout spot. Extra linen storage can be found in the hallway and in the master suite entry way. As you enter the master suite, youll notice a spacious master bedroom which connects to the master bathroom and large walk-in closet. The master bathroom includes dual sinks, a tub and shower with a beautiful mounted mirror and mirrored medicine cabinet. The upstairs laundry room makes doing a necessary chore more easily accessible. Two secondary bedrooms are separated by the secondary bathroom which features dual sinks and a bath/shower combo.

