All apartments in Chino
Find more places like 14377 Figueroa Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chino, CA
/
14377 Figueroa Ln
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14377 Figueroa Ln

14377 Figueroa Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chino
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

14377 Figueroa Ln, Chino, CA 91710

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4 br 3.3 ba New home in University Park, Chino - 14377 Figureoa Ln in Keystone at University Park in Chino provides about 2,452 sq. ft. of living space with 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and a 2-bay garage. Downstairs youll find a spacious secondary master suite which has a master bedroom, full bathroom and walk-in closet. The spacious living room, dining room and kitchen area are all seamlessly connected allowing for easy entertaining. The kitchen comes equipped with extra counter space, granite countertops and an island for all your cooking and baking needs. The stainless steel appliances and upgraded cabinets come as standard as part of this gorgeous kitchen. An included linen cabinet near the kitchen provides extra storage space. A powder room and 2-bay garage are also found on the first floor along with a coat closet. Upstairs is a cozy loft that opens to a deck, making a great hangout spot. Extra linen storage can be found in the hallway and in the master suite entry way. As you enter the master suite, youll notice a spacious master bedroom which connects to the master bathroom and large walk-in closet. The master bathroom includes dual sinks, a tub and shower with a beautiful mounted mirror and mirrored medicine cabinet. The upstairs laundry room makes doing a necessary chore more easily accessible. Two secondary bedrooms are separated by the secondary bathroom which features dual sinks and a bath/shower combo.
Call today for 14377 Figueroa

(RLNE4473667)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14377 Figueroa Ln have any available units?
14377 Figueroa Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino, CA.
How much is rent in Chino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Rent Report.
What amenities does 14377 Figueroa Ln have?
Some of 14377 Figueroa Ln's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14377 Figueroa Ln currently offering any rent specials?
14377 Figueroa Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14377 Figueroa Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 14377 Figueroa Ln is pet friendly.
Does 14377 Figueroa Ln offer parking?
Yes, 14377 Figueroa Ln offers parking.
Does 14377 Figueroa Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14377 Figueroa Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14377 Figueroa Ln have a pool?
No, 14377 Figueroa Ln does not have a pool.
Does 14377 Figueroa Ln have accessible units?
No, 14377 Figueroa Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 14377 Figueroa Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 14377 Figueroa Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park Villas
5775 Riverside Dr
Chino, CA 91710
Villa Serena Senior Apartments
11401 Central Ave
Chino, CA 91710
Homecoming at The Preserve
16250 Homecoming Dr
Chino, CA 91708
Park Terrace Apartments
12351 Marshall Ave
Chino, CA 91710
Monaco Apartments
11405 Central Ave
Chino, CA 91710

Similar Pages

Chino 1 BedroomsChino 2 Bedrooms
Chino Apartments with BalconiesChino Apartments with Parking
Chino Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAPomona, CAGarden Grove, CAAlhambra, CALa Habra, CA
Placentia, CABuena Park, CABrea, CAFountain Valley, CANorwalk, CASan Bernardino, CARedlands, CAGlendora, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Riverside