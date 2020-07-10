All apartments in Chino
Last updated June 10 2020 at 3:58 AM

12966 10th Street

12966 10th Street · No Longer Available
Location

12966 10th Street, Chino, CA 91710

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
air conditioning
range
oven
Triplex, spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bath, 1 story unit with 1 car detached garage plus extra space in front of garage. Vibrant colors, stove, wall heater, wall a/c, washer hook up. Water and trash is paid. No pets please. BRE 01038838. Please drive by 1st and check all pictures to make sure you are interested before calling for an appointment.

Requirements to apply.

1 completed and signed application for each adult 18 years and older
$40.00 credit check fee for each applicant 18 years and older
Proof of income - provide verifiable proof that you make 3 times the rent
Copy of ID and SS
Approval is based on income verification, credit check and rental history

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12966 10th Street have any available units?
12966 10th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino, CA.
How much is rent in Chino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Rent Report.
What amenities does 12966 10th Street have?
Some of 12966 10th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12966 10th Street currently offering any rent specials?
12966 10th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12966 10th Street pet-friendly?
No, 12966 10th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino.
Does 12966 10th Street offer parking?
Yes, 12966 10th Street offers parking.
Does 12966 10th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12966 10th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12966 10th Street have a pool?
No, 12966 10th Street does not have a pool.
Does 12966 10th Street have accessible units?
No, 12966 10th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12966 10th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 12966 10th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

