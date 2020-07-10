12966 10th Street

Amenities

w/d hookup garage air conditioning range oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven range w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Triplex, spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bath, 1 story unit with 1 car detached garage plus extra space in front of garage. Vibrant colors, stove, wall heater, wall a/c, washer hook up. Water and trash is paid. No pets please. BRE 01038838. Please drive by 1st and check all pictures to make sure you are interested before calling for an appointment.



Requirements to apply.



1 completed and signed application for each adult 18 years and older

$40.00 credit check fee for each applicant 18 years and older

Proof of income - provide verifiable proof that you make 3 times the rent

Copy of ID and SS

Approval is based on income verification, credit check and rental history