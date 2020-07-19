All apartments in Chino
Find more places like 12618 3rd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chino, CA
/
12618 3rd Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12618 3rd Street

12618 3rd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chino
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

12618 3rd Street, Chino, CA 91710

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Welcome to this charming spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bath home in the heart of Chino. This home has recently been painted inside and out. Newer carpet in the living room and bedrooms. As you walk through the house you will notice that this home provides lot's of storage throughout the home. As you exit to the backyard you will find a spacious patio area to enjoy relaxation and barbecues. Attached is a 2 Car garage with a nice long driveway for your extra parking needs. Convenient access to schools, shopping, restaurants, and the 60 fwy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12618 3rd Street have any available units?
12618 3rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino, CA.
How much is rent in Chino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Rent Report.
What amenities does 12618 3rd Street have?
Some of 12618 3rd Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12618 3rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
12618 3rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12618 3rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 12618 3rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino.
Does 12618 3rd Street offer parking?
Yes, 12618 3rd Street offers parking.
Does 12618 3rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12618 3rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12618 3rd Street have a pool?
No, 12618 3rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 12618 3rd Street have accessible units?
No, 12618 3rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12618 3rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 12618 3rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park Villas
5775 Riverside Dr
Chino, CA 91710
Homecoming at The Preserve
16250 Homecoming Dr
Chino, CA 91708
Villa Serena Senior Apartments
11401 Central Ave
Chino, CA 91710
Monaco Apartments
11405 Central Ave
Chino, CA 91710
Park Terrace Apartments
12351 Marshall Ave
Chino, CA 91710

Similar Pages

Chino 1 BedroomsChino 2 Bedrooms
Chino Apartments with BalconiesChino Apartments with Parking
Chino Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAPomona, CAGarden Grove, CAAlhambra, CALa Habra, CA
Placentia, CABuena Park, CABrea, CAFountain Valley, CANorwalk, CASan Bernardino, CARedlands, CAGlendora, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Riverside