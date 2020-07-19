12618 3rd Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Welcome to this charming spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bath home in the heart of Chino. This home has recently been painted inside and out. Newer carpet in the living room and bedrooms. As you walk through the house you will notice that this home provides lot's of storage throughout the home. As you exit to the backyard you will find a spacious patio area to enjoy relaxation and barbecues. Attached is a 2 Car garage with a nice long driveway for your extra parking needs. Convenient access to schools, shopping, restaurants, and the 60 fwy.