Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:27 AM

4970 Stone Ridge Drive

4970 Stone Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4970 Stone Ridge Drive, Chino Hills, CA 91709

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful home in the desirable Higgins Ranch Community! Turnkey, upgraded 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, (one bedroom and one full bathroom downstairs), formal living room, formal dining room, a family room on upstairs in the loft area and 3 car garage. Upgrades including recently remodeled on all 3 bathrooms, thick/plush carpet, luxurious marble floor, functional/low maintenance kitchen and shutters throughout the entire house. Lots of natural lighting with comfortable neutral light paints throughout. Large size secondary bedrooms. Nice size backyard with no house behind. Spacious kitchen with granite countertop, lots of cabinet space, and a large island which opens up to a large family room with fireplace. Great floor plan for entertaining, gathering, or simply just for the family to enjoy. Excellent school district! Walking distance to schools, shops, dining, bank, gas station, medical center, and golf course and close to FWY. Solar panels paid for and included! Refrigerator, Washer/Dryer are included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

