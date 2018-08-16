4970 Stone Ridge Drive.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful home in the desirable Higgins Ranch Community! Turnkey, upgraded 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, (one bedroom and one full bathroom downstairs), formal living room, formal dining room, a family room on upstairs in the loft area and 3 car garage. Upgrades including recently remodeled on all 3 bathrooms, thick/plush carpet, luxurious marble floor, functional/low maintenance kitchen and shutters throughout the entire house. Lots of natural lighting with comfortable neutral light paints throughout. Large size secondary bedrooms. Nice size backyard with no house behind. Spacious kitchen with granite countertop, lots of cabinet space, and a large island which opens up to a large family room with fireplace. Great floor plan for entertaining, gathering, or simply just for the family to enjoy. Excellent school district! Walking distance to schools, shops, dining, bank, gas station, medical center, and golf course and close to FWY. Solar panels paid for and included! Refrigerator, Washer/Dryer are included!