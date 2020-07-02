All apartments in Chino Hills
Last updated April 15 2020 at 7:45 AM

4388 Saint Andrews Drive

4388 Saint Andrews Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4388 Saint Andrews Drive, Chino Hills, CA 91709

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful single family home nested in the family community of Chino Hills. This house features 4 bedrooms plus a large bonus room. Walk into the front door and be greeted by a spacious living and dining room. Kitchen is equipped with gas stove, oven and microwave surrounded by gorgeous stone countertop. Warm up in front of the fireplace in the spacious family room with view of the backyard. The master bedroom has a large balcony with extravagant view of the neighborhood and mountains. Master bath has separate shower and bathtub as well as a roomy walk-in closet. Must come and see this perfect home for your family.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4388 Saint Andrews Drive have any available units?
4388 Saint Andrews Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino Hills, CA.
How much is rent in Chino Hills, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 4388 Saint Andrews Drive have?
Some of 4388 Saint Andrews Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4388 Saint Andrews Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4388 Saint Andrews Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4388 Saint Andrews Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4388 Saint Andrews Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino Hills.
Does 4388 Saint Andrews Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4388 Saint Andrews Drive offers parking.
Does 4388 Saint Andrews Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4388 Saint Andrews Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4388 Saint Andrews Drive have a pool?
No, 4388 Saint Andrews Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4388 Saint Andrews Drive have accessible units?
No, 4388 Saint Andrews Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4388 Saint Andrews Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4388 Saint Andrews Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

