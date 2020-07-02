4388 Saint Andrews Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Beautiful single family home nested in the family community of Chino Hills. This house features 4 bedrooms plus a large bonus room. Walk into the front door and be greeted by a spacious living and dining room. Kitchen is equipped with gas stove, oven and microwave surrounded by gorgeous stone countertop. Warm up in front of the fireplace in the spacious family room with view of the backyard. The master bedroom has a large balcony with extravagant view of the neighborhood and mountains. Master bath has separate shower and bathtub as well as a roomy walk-in closet. Must come and see this perfect home for your family.