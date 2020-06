Amenities

View, view, view home! Enter into a high ceilings living area with an open view to the back yard. The upstairs features two generous sized bedrooms with a shared bathroom in between - great for kids. The master has a private balcony with panoramic views and a luxurious bathroom. The kitchen is bright and airy that opens to the dinning area. The entire interior has laminated flooring through out. Located in the Los Serranos Ranch gated community which offers privacy and security of a gated subdivision. Easy access to the 71 freeway off of Soquel Canyon and nearby supermarket shopping and light eateries. Just minutes from prestigious Chino Hills High and Wickman elementary - award winning schools! This home is move in ready just for you!