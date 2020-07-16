Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

2622 VISTA MONTE CIRCLE CHINO HILLS 91709 (2 BED / 2.5 BATH) - Check out that view! This stunning townhouse features 2 spacious bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and 1036 sqft of living space. As you enter you will immediately appreciate the high ceilings and open floor plan. The beautiful laminate floors continue throughout the property as do the shutters. As you make your way to the kitchen you will have to pause as the view through the sliding glass door is sure to take your breath away. As you continue your tour, you will love the updated kitchen, complete with granite counters and stainless appliances. Upstairs you will find 2 spacious bedrooms, each with its own private bath. The master has 2 separate closets and an incredible view from the window. Out back you will find a spacious patio perfect for entertaining, or just spending a quiet afternoon taking full advantage of the view. Complete with a 2 car attached garage and located in the desirable Chino Valley Unified School District, this home is sure to rent quickly!



SCHOOL DISTRICT : Chino Valley Unified

LANDSCAPING: HOA will take care of the front yard. Tenant responsible for the backyard.

UTILITIES : Tenant responsible for all utilities

PETS : No Pets



