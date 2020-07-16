All apartments in Chino Hills
Find more places like 2622 Vista Monte Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chino Hills, CA
/
2622 Vista Monte Circle
Last updated November 27 2019 at 12:22 PM

2622 Vista Monte Circle

2622 Vista Monte Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chino Hills
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all

Location

2622 Vista Monte Circle, Chino Hills, CA 91709

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
2622 VISTA MONTE CIRCLE CHINO HILLS 91709 (2 BED / 2.5 BATH) - Check out that view! This stunning townhouse features 2 spacious bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and 1036 sqft of living space. As you enter you will immediately appreciate the high ceilings and open floor plan. The beautiful laminate floors continue throughout the property as do the shutters. As you make your way to the kitchen you will have to pause as the view through the sliding glass door is sure to take your breath away. As you continue your tour, you will love the updated kitchen, complete with granite counters and stainless appliances. Upstairs you will find 2 spacious bedrooms, each with its own private bath. The master has 2 separate closets and an incredible view from the window. Out back you will find a spacious patio perfect for entertaining, or just spending a quiet afternoon taking full advantage of the view. Complete with a 2 car attached garage and located in the desirable Chino Valley Unified School District, this home is sure to rent quickly!

SCHOOL DISTRICT : Chino Valley Unified
LANDSCAPING: HOA will take care of the front yard. Tenant responsible for the backyard.
UTILITIES : Tenant responsible for all utilities
PETS : No Pets

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5309279)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2622 Vista Monte Circle have any available units?
2622 Vista Monte Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino Hills, CA.
How much is rent in Chino Hills, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 2622 Vista Monte Circle have?
Some of 2622 Vista Monte Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2622 Vista Monte Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2622 Vista Monte Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2622 Vista Monte Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 2622 Vista Monte Circle is pet friendly.
Does 2622 Vista Monte Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2622 Vista Monte Circle offers parking.
Does 2622 Vista Monte Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2622 Vista Monte Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2622 Vista Monte Circle have a pool?
No, 2622 Vista Monte Circle does not have a pool.
Does 2622 Vista Monte Circle have accessible units?
No, 2622 Vista Monte Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2622 Vista Monte Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 2622 Vista Monte Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Santa Barbara in Chino Hills
15920 Pomona Rincon Road
Chino Hills, CA 91709
Village Oaks-CA
15773 High Knoll Dr
Chino Hills, CA 91709
Eagle Canyon
13316 Woodsorrel Dr
Chino Hills, CA 91709
The Summit
2400 Ridgeview Dr
Chino Hills, CA 91709
Green Valley Apartments
14901 Frost Ave
Chino Hills, CA 91709
The Heights
16675 Slate Dr
Chino Hills, CA 91709
Missions at Chino Hills
3100 Chino Hills Pkwy
Chino Hills, CA 91709
The Crossings Of Chino Hills
15101 Fairfield Ranch Road
Chino Hills, CA 91709

Similar Pages

Chino Hills 1 Bedroom ApartmentsChino Hills 2 Bedroom Apartments
Chino Hills Apartments with BalconiesChino Hills Apartments with Parking
Chino Hills Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CATustin, CALake Forest, CAWhittier, CAUpland, CA
Downey, CANewport Beach, CALaguna Niguel, CAChino, CAPomona, CAGarden Grove, CAAlhambra, CALa Habra, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles