16292 Da Vinci Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets pool

Exceptional POOL Home! 4 Bedrooms plus an enormous loft, separate family, living and dining areas. Updated kitchen with newer granite counters, walk-in pantry and under cabinet lighting. A large kitchen island and breakfast bar provide plenty of usable counter space. Travertine floors downstairs. Spacious Master Suite with a Fireplace, HIS and HERS walk-in closets and a balcony that overlooks the pool. Downstairs bedroom & full bath. Plantation shutters through out. Beautiful pool & Spa, covered patio and lots of room to play. Low maintenance yard with artificial grass and raised planters. Close to shopping, schools and 71 freeway. Pool Maintenance included in the rent. Small pet with additional deposit. House has just been professionally cleaned and is move in ready!

Gorgeous spacious home in Chino Hills, close to shopping, freeways and schools. Chino Hills High School is just down the street. Very open and spacious layout with big loft upstairs and open office area off 3rd and 4th bedrooms. Master bedroom has fireplace and balcony with view of hills and pool. Backyard has sparkling pool and patio, all grass is artificial but very real looking. This is a dream home.