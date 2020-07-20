All apartments in Chino Hills
16292 Da Vinci Drive
Last updated March 18 2019 at 6:05 AM

16292 Da Vinci Drive

16292 Davinci Dr · No Longer Available
Location

16292 Davinci Dr, Chino Hills, CA 91709

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Exceptional POOL Home! 4 Bedrooms plus an enormous loft, separate family, living and dining areas. Updated kitchen with newer granite counters, walk-in pantry and under cabinet lighting. A large kitchen island and breakfast bar provide plenty of usable counter space. Travertine floors downstairs. Spacious Master Suite with a Fireplace, HIS and HERS walk-in closets and a balcony that overlooks the pool. Downstairs bedroom & full bath. Plantation shutters through out. Beautiful pool & Spa, covered patio and lots of room to play. Low maintenance yard with artificial grass and raised planters. Close to shopping, schools and 71 freeway. Pool Maintenance included in the rent. Small pet with additional deposit. House has just been professionally cleaned and is move in ready!
Gorgeous spacious home in Chino Hills, close to shopping, freeways and schools. Chino Hills High School is just down the street. Very open and spacious layout with big loft upstairs and open office area off 3rd and 4th bedrooms. Master bedroom has fireplace and balcony with view of hills and pool. Backyard has sparkling pool and patio, all grass is artificial but very real looking. This is a dream home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16292 Da Vinci Drive have any available units?
16292 Da Vinci Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino Hills, CA.
How much is rent in Chino Hills, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 16292 Da Vinci Drive have?
Some of 16292 Da Vinci Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16292 Da Vinci Drive currently offering any rent specials?
16292 Da Vinci Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16292 Da Vinci Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 16292 Da Vinci Drive is pet friendly.
Does 16292 Da Vinci Drive offer parking?
No, 16292 Da Vinci Drive does not offer parking.
Does 16292 Da Vinci Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16292 Da Vinci Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16292 Da Vinci Drive have a pool?
Yes, 16292 Da Vinci Drive has a pool.
Does 16292 Da Vinci Drive have accessible units?
No, 16292 Da Vinci Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 16292 Da Vinci Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 16292 Da Vinci Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
