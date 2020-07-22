15937 Oak Canyon Drive

Amenities

This 4 bedroom home is located on the corner lot of a quiet cul-de-sac in the desirable Village Oaks neighborhood of Chino Hills. The living room has high vaulted ceilings and a separate formal dining area. The owner just put the brand new laminate wood flooring, repaint whole house and also replace the counter top for all bathrooms. Large family room has remote controlled gas fireplace with custom-built mantle. The kitchen is bright and airy and has remodeled solid wood cabinets with space-saving pull out drawers. Custom built in wine cooler, wine glass cabinet and pantry. There is a fully permitted bonus/utility room downstairs, perfect for a home office or extra bedroom. The upstairs master bedroom has vaulted ceilings and a ceiling fan. Both the master and secondary upstairs bathrooms have double sink vanities. The family room opens to a nice-sized covered patio, swimming pool & spa, surrounded by low maintenance landscaping with grass & shade trees.The property backs up to a private wooded area (maintained by the City) which affords lots of seclusion and privacy.