All apartments in Chino Hills
Find more places like 15937 Oak Canyon Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chino Hills, CA
/
15937 Oak Canyon Drive
Last updated December 11 2019 at 8:26 AM

15937 Oak Canyon Drive

15937 Oak Canyon Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chino Hills
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all

Location

15937 Oak Canyon Drive, Chino Hills, CA 91709

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
hot tub
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
This 4 bedroom home is located on the corner lot of a quiet cul-de-sac in the desirable Village Oaks neighborhood of Chino Hills. The living room has high vaulted ceilings and a separate formal dining area. The owner just put the brand new laminate wood flooring, repaint whole house and also replace the counter top for all bathrooms. Large family room has remote controlled gas fireplace with custom-built mantle. The kitchen is bright and airy and has remodeled solid wood cabinets with space-saving pull out drawers. Custom built in wine cooler, wine glass cabinet and pantry. There is a fully permitted bonus/utility room downstairs, perfect for a home office or extra bedroom. The upstairs master bedroom has vaulted ceilings and a ceiling fan. Both the master and secondary upstairs bathrooms have double sink vanities. The family room opens to a nice-sized covered patio, swimming pool & spa, surrounded by low maintenance landscaping with grass & shade trees.The property backs up to a private wooded area (maintained by the City) which affords lots of seclusion and privacy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15937 Oak Canyon Drive have any available units?
15937 Oak Canyon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino Hills, CA.
How much is rent in Chino Hills, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 15937 Oak Canyon Drive have?
Some of 15937 Oak Canyon Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15937 Oak Canyon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15937 Oak Canyon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15937 Oak Canyon Drive pet-friendly?
No, 15937 Oak Canyon Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino Hills.
Does 15937 Oak Canyon Drive offer parking?
No, 15937 Oak Canyon Drive does not offer parking.
Does 15937 Oak Canyon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15937 Oak Canyon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15937 Oak Canyon Drive have a pool?
Yes, 15937 Oak Canyon Drive has a pool.
Does 15937 Oak Canyon Drive have accessible units?
No, 15937 Oak Canyon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15937 Oak Canyon Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 15937 Oak Canyon Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Village Oaks-CA
15773 High Knoll Dr
Chino Hills, CA 91709
Portofino
2851 Bedford Ln
Chino Hills, CA 91709
Eagle Canyon
13316 Woodsorrel Dr
Chino Hills, CA 91709
The Summit
2400 Ridgeview Dr
Chino Hills, CA 91709
Green Valley Apartments
14901 Frost Ave
Chino Hills, CA 91709
The Heights
16675 Slate Dr
Chino Hills, CA 91709
Missions at Chino Hills
3100 Chino Hills Pkwy
Chino Hills, CA 91709
Capriana at Chino Hills Apartments
16301 Butterfield Ranch Rd
Chino Hills, CA 91709

Similar Pages

Chino Hills 1 Bedroom ApartmentsChino Hills 2 Bedroom Apartments
Chino Hills Apartments with BalconiesChino Hills Apartments with Parking
Chino Hills Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CATustin, CALake Forest, CAWhittier, CAUpland, CA
Downey, CANewport Beach, CALaguna Niguel, CAChino, CAPomona, CAGarden Grove, CAAlhambra, CALa Habra, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles