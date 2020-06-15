All apartments in Chino Hills
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:35 AM

15483 Oakdale Road

15483 Oakdale Road · (949) 415-8793
Location

15483 Oakdale Road, Chino Hills, CA 91709

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 15483 Oakdale Road · Avail. now

$2,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1883 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
Beautiful Single Family home with bonus room for lease Ready Now - This 3 bedroom and a den/office / 2 1/2 bathroom home is located in one of the well sought neighborhoods in Chino Hills. It is a walking/short distance to Elementary, Junior High and High Schools. It is also close to the shopping, recreational and community centers, hiking, biking trails and greenbelts. It has a view of the hills and A great curb appeal. This home has an open floor plan and high ceiling, wooden front porch to relax and enjoy the breeze. The backyard is large and can be exploited by the future homeowner. A MUST SEE TO APPRECIATE.

(RLNE4751479)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15483 Oakdale Road have any available units?
15483 Oakdale Road has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chino Hills, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Hills Rent Report.
Is 15483 Oakdale Road currently offering any rent specials?
15483 Oakdale Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15483 Oakdale Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 15483 Oakdale Road is pet friendly.
Does 15483 Oakdale Road offer parking?
No, 15483 Oakdale Road does not offer parking.
Does 15483 Oakdale Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15483 Oakdale Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15483 Oakdale Road have a pool?
No, 15483 Oakdale Road does not have a pool.
Does 15483 Oakdale Road have accessible units?
No, 15483 Oakdale Road does not have accessible units.
Does 15483 Oakdale Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 15483 Oakdale Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15483 Oakdale Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 15483 Oakdale Road does not have units with air conditioning.
