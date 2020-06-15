15483 Oakdale Road

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly clubhouse

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse

Beautiful Single Family home with bonus room for lease Ready Now - This 3 bedroom and a den/office / 2 1/2 bathroom home is located in one of the well sought neighborhoods in Chino Hills. It is a walking/short distance to Elementary, Junior High and High Schools. It is also close to the shopping, recreational and community centers, hiking, biking trails and greenbelts. It has a view of the hills and A great curb appeal. This home has an open floor plan and high ceiling, wooden front porch to relax and enjoy the breeze. The backyard is large and can be exploited by the future homeowner. A MUST SEE TO APPRECIATE.



(RLNE4751479)