980 Laguna Dr. D

Amenities

Unit Amenities refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Ground Floor Studio Near Carlsbad Village; All Utilities included! - Ground level studio in a 4 unit, privately owned, complex. 300 sq ft., full bathroom with tub/shower combo, french door entry, walk in closet, 1 parking space on site, common outdoor space. Sorry, no pets or on site laundry. Renter's liability insurance required to keep current throughout tenancy. Fridge provided for by Owner. Water/trash/sewer/gas/electric is included in the rent! West of the 5, located just a few blocks to Carlsbad Village for shopping, dining, nightlife, and minutes to Carlsbad State Beach!



McLain Properties

CalDRE#01970594



*Information is deemed to be reliable but not guaranteed. Tenant or tenants agent is responsible for verifying all information contained.*



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4694111)