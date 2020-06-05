All apartments in Carlsbad
Find more places like 980 Laguna Dr. D.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carlsbad, CA
/
980 Laguna Dr. D
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

980 Laguna Dr. D

980 Laguna Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carlsbad
See all
Carlsbad Village
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

980 Laguna Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92008
Carlsbad Village

Amenities

on-site laundry
all utils included
parking
walk in closets
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Ground Floor Studio Near Carlsbad Village; All Utilities included! - Ground level studio in a 4 unit, privately owned, complex. 300 sq ft., full bathroom with tub/shower combo, french door entry, walk in closet, 1 parking space on site, common outdoor space. Sorry, no pets or on site laundry. Renter's liability insurance required to keep current throughout tenancy. Fridge provided for by Owner. Water/trash/sewer/gas/electric is included in the rent! West of the 5, located just a few blocks to Carlsbad Village for shopping, dining, nightlife, and minutes to Carlsbad State Beach!

McLain Properties
CalDRE#01970594

*Information is deemed to be reliable but not guaranteed. Tenant or tenants agent is responsible for verifying all information contained.*

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4694111)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 980 Laguna Dr. D have any available units?
980 Laguna Dr. D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 980 Laguna Dr. D have?
Some of 980 Laguna Dr. D's amenities include on-site laundry, all utils included, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 980 Laguna Dr. D currently offering any rent specials?
980 Laguna Dr. D isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 980 Laguna Dr. D pet-friendly?
No, 980 Laguna Dr. D is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 980 Laguna Dr. D offer parking?
Yes, 980 Laguna Dr. D does offer parking.
Does 980 Laguna Dr. D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 980 Laguna Dr. D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 980 Laguna Dr. D have a pool?
No, 980 Laguna Dr. D does not have a pool.
Does 980 Laguna Dr. D have accessible units?
No, 980 Laguna Dr. D does not have accessible units.
Does 980 Laguna Dr. D have units with dishwashers?
No, 980 Laguna Dr. D does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Should I Live with a Roommate?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carlsbad Coast Apartments
357 Chesnut Ave
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Rising Glen
2300 Rising Glen Way
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Marisol Carlsbad
3251 Marisol Place
Carlsbad, CA 92010
Bluffs at Carlsbad Apartments
2707 Avenida de Anita
Carlsbad, CA 92010
The Village Apartments
3642 Village Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
The Tradition
1901 Cassia Rd
Carlsbad, CA 92011
Villas at Carlsbad
2600 Kremeyer Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008

Similar Pages

Carlsbad 1 BedroomsCarlsbad 2 Bedrooms
Carlsbad Apartments with BalconyCarlsbad Apartments with Parking
Carlsbad Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CACosta Mesa, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CALake Forest, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho La CostaOlde Carlsbad
North BeachPoinsetta
Tamarack PointCarlsbad Village

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College