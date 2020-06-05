All apartments in Carlsbad
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:44 PM

7757 Calle Andar

7757 Calle Andar · No Longer Available
Location

7757 Calle Andar, Carlsbad, CA 92009
Rancho La Costa

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Large end unit walking distance to La Costa Town Square - Large open floorplan end unit within walking distance to shopping and quality schools. This unit is largest floor plan in complex, with additional master retreat and office/den. The master retreat, with a 65 in projection TV and screen. Office/den has 2 separate built-in desk areas and plenty of storage. Hardwood floors in office/den. Dark granite countertops and stainless appliances in the kitchen. Large patio area upfront, great shade, cool afternoons. Disappearing indoor screens let the cool breeze through the main living areas. Photos coming. Taking interest now.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- GARAGE: 2 Cars
- DEPOSIT: $3,500.00
- AIR CONDITIONING: Yes.
- PETS: Additional terms apply.
- Utilities: Tenant pays all.
- Term: Min 1 year.

HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Visit our website https://patrizeproperties.com/tenants/available-rentals/ find the property, and click "Apply Now"
3. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability

Patrize Properties, Inc
2211 Encinitas Blvd Suite 249
Encinitas, CA 92024
CalBRE #02090924
760-652-5114

***Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.***

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5140464)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7757 Calle Andar have any available units?
7757 Calle Andar doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 7757 Calle Andar have?
Some of 7757 Calle Andar's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7757 Calle Andar currently offering any rent specials?
7757 Calle Andar is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7757 Calle Andar pet-friendly?
Yes, 7757 Calle Andar is pet friendly.
Does 7757 Calle Andar offer parking?
Yes, 7757 Calle Andar offers parking.
Does 7757 Calle Andar have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7757 Calle Andar does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7757 Calle Andar have a pool?
No, 7757 Calle Andar does not have a pool.
Does 7757 Calle Andar have accessible units?
No, 7757 Calle Andar does not have accessible units.
Does 7757 Calle Andar have units with dishwashers?
No, 7757 Calle Andar does not have units with dishwashers.
