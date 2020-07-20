Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage new construction pet friendly

7375 Circulo Ronda Available 05/16/19 Beautiful 4 Bedroom Home with Ocean Views in Montecina! - Location is everything with this beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bath Montecina home built in 2015!



The home features high ceilings, a spacious floor plan, full bed/bath downstairs, fireplace, and a 2 car attached garage. Enjoy your gourmet kitchen with granite counters, upgraded stainless steel appliances, and walk-in pantry.



Private low maintenance backyard featuring full patio room, decorative stone accented concrete, and a wonderful view! New community with nearby schools and shopping.



Available for move in May 16, 2019

2 small pets max (30 lbs or less) with owner approval & additional deposit

Non-smokers

2 yrs or longer term preferred.

Refrigerator, Washer, & Dryer included without warranty

Tenant pays all utilities



For more information or to schedule a viewing please text Yeely Yang at 760-822-2948 or email Yeely@yeely.com



