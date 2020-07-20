All apartments in Carlsbad
Last updated May 4 2019 at 12:23 AM

7375 Circulo Ronda

7375 Circulo Ronda · No Longer Available
Location

7375 Circulo Ronda, Carlsbad, CA 92009
La Costa Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
new construction
pet friendly
7375 Circulo Ronda Available 05/16/19 Beautiful 4 Bedroom Home with Ocean Views in Montecina! - Location is everything with this beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bath Montecina home built in 2015!

The home features high ceilings, a spacious floor plan, full bed/bath downstairs, fireplace, and a 2 car attached garage. Enjoy your gourmet kitchen with granite counters, upgraded stainless steel appliances, and walk-in pantry.

Private low maintenance backyard featuring full patio room, decorative stone accented concrete, and a wonderful view! New community with nearby schools and shopping.

Available for move in May 16, 2019
2 small pets max (30 lbs or less) with owner approval & additional deposit
Non-smokers
2 yrs or longer term preferred.
Refrigerator, Washer, & Dryer included without warranty
Tenant pays all utilities

For more information or to schedule a viewing please text Yeely Yang at 760-822-2948 or email Yeely@yeely.com

(RLNE2592906)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7375 Circulo Ronda have any available units?
7375 Circulo Ronda doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 7375 Circulo Ronda have?
Some of 7375 Circulo Ronda's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7375 Circulo Ronda currently offering any rent specials?
7375 Circulo Ronda is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7375 Circulo Ronda pet-friendly?
Yes, 7375 Circulo Ronda is pet friendly.
Does 7375 Circulo Ronda offer parking?
Yes, 7375 Circulo Ronda offers parking.
Does 7375 Circulo Ronda have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7375 Circulo Ronda offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7375 Circulo Ronda have a pool?
No, 7375 Circulo Ronda does not have a pool.
Does 7375 Circulo Ronda have accessible units?
No, 7375 Circulo Ronda does not have accessible units.
Does 7375 Circulo Ronda have units with dishwashers?
No, 7375 Circulo Ronda does not have units with dishwashers.
