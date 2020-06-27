Amenities
7154 Sitio Bahia Available 07/03/20 Stunning 5 Bedroom Home Located on a Cul-de-Sac! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
This home is located in the community of La Costa Oaks and provides spacious living, soaring ceilings, a gourmet kitchen, and modern upgrades that are surely features you will appreciate. This home also has solar, so you can expect to save on your electric bill. Outside you will find a perfectly manicured yard with a fire pit (gardener included), perfect for entertaining. Located less than 5 minutes from shopping, dining, and a luxury cinema, and only a 10 minute drive to the beach! The community amenities include 2 pools, a club house, gym, and tot lots. Located in the award-winning Encinitas Union School District and San Dieguito Union High School District! .
REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $12,375.
PETS:
Flexible
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.
FEATURES:
Carpet
Air Conditioning
Non-Smoking Property
Refrigerator (AS-IS)
Double Oven
Cooktop
Microwave
Dishwasher
Gas Fireplace
Fire Place
Vaulted Ceilings
Formal dining room
Downstairs Bedroom
2 Story
Living Room
Family Room
Dining Area
Tile Flooring
Hardwood floors
Laundry Room (Upstairs)
Laundry Hook-ups
3 Car Garage
Community Pool
Gardener included
Faux Wood Blinds
Fenced yard
SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: La Costa Heights Elementary
Middle School: Oak Crest Middle School
High School: La Costa Canyon High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.
LINK:
