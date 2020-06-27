Amenities

7154 Sitio Bahia Available 07/03/20 Stunning 5 Bedroom Home Located on a Cul-de-Sac! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:

This home is located in the community of La Costa Oaks and provides spacious living, soaring ceilings, a gourmet kitchen, and modern upgrades that are surely features you will appreciate. This home also has solar, so you can expect to save on your electric bill. Outside you will find a perfectly manicured yard with a fire pit (gardener included), perfect for entertaining. Located less than 5 minutes from shopping, dining, and a luxury cinema, and only a 10 minute drive to the beach! The community amenities include 2 pools, a club house, gym, and tot lots. Located in the award-winning Encinitas Union School District and San Dieguito Union High School District! .



REQUIRED INCOME:

Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $12,375.



PETS:

Flexible

Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.



FEATURES:

Carpet

Air Conditioning

Non-Smoking Property

Refrigerator (AS-IS)

Double Oven

Cooktop

Microwave

Dishwasher

Gas Fireplace

Fire Place

Vaulted Ceilings

Formal dining room

Downstairs Bedroom

2 Story

Living Room

Family Room

Dining Area

Tile Flooring

Hardwood floors

Laundry Room (Upstairs)

Laundry Hook-ups

3 Car Garage

Community Pool

Gardener included

Faux Wood Blinds

Fenced yard



SCHOOLS:

Elementary School: La Costa Heights Elementary

Middle School: Oak Crest Middle School

High School: La Costa Canyon High School

There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.



LINK:

https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/7154-Sitio-Bahia--Carlsbad-CA-92009-2045/



CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT

2653 Roosevelt Street

Carlsbad, CA 92008

www.cpmteam.com



(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax



Hours

Monday - Friday 9am -5pm

Saturday 9am - 4pm



(RLNE5805650)