Home
/
Carlsbad, CA
/
7154 Sitio Bahia
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:50 AM

7154 Sitio Bahia

7154 Sitio Bahia · No Longer Available
Location

7154 Sitio Bahia, Carlsbad, CA 92009
La Costa Ridge

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
fire pit
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
7154 Sitio Bahia Available 07/03/20 Stunning 5 Bedroom Home Located on a Cul-de-Sac! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
This home is located in the community of La Costa Oaks and provides spacious living, soaring ceilings, a gourmet kitchen, and modern upgrades that are surely features you will appreciate. This home also has solar, so you can expect to save on your electric bill. Outside you will find a perfectly manicured yard with a fire pit (gardener included), perfect for entertaining. Located less than 5 minutes from shopping, dining, and a luxury cinema, and only a 10 minute drive to the beach! The community amenities include 2 pools, a club house, gym, and tot lots. Located in the award-winning Encinitas Union School District and San Dieguito Union High School District! .

REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $12,375.

PETS:
Flexible
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.

FEATURES:
Carpet
Air Conditioning
Non-Smoking Property
Refrigerator (AS-IS)
Double Oven
Cooktop
Microwave
Dishwasher
Gas Fireplace
Fire Place
Vaulted Ceilings
Formal dining room
Downstairs Bedroom
2 Story
Living Room
Family Room
Dining Area
Tile Flooring
Hardwood floors
Laundry Room (Upstairs)
Laundry Hook-ups
3 Car Garage
Community Pool
Gardener included
Faux Wood Blinds
Fenced yard

SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: La Costa Heights Elementary
Middle School: Oak Crest Middle School
High School: La Costa Canyon High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.

LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/7154-Sitio-Bahia--Carlsbad-CA-92009-2045/

CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com

(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax

Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm

(RLNE5805650)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7154 Sitio Bahia have any available units?
7154 Sitio Bahia doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 7154 Sitio Bahia have?
Some of 7154 Sitio Bahia's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7154 Sitio Bahia currently offering any rent specials?
7154 Sitio Bahia is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7154 Sitio Bahia pet-friendly?
Yes, 7154 Sitio Bahia is pet friendly.
Does 7154 Sitio Bahia offer parking?
Yes, 7154 Sitio Bahia offers parking.
Does 7154 Sitio Bahia have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7154 Sitio Bahia does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7154 Sitio Bahia have a pool?
Yes, 7154 Sitio Bahia has a pool.
Does 7154 Sitio Bahia have accessible units?
No, 7154 Sitio Bahia does not have accessible units.
Does 7154 Sitio Bahia have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7154 Sitio Bahia has units with dishwashers.

