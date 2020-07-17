7019 Goldenrod Way

Amenities

Inside this gated community at Seaport Villas is a beautiful end unit with two master suites upstairs and a den/media room (possible third bedroom) downstairs. With an open floor plan, there is plenty of room for family and friends. The home has been completely upgraded with new kitchen appliances, new cabinets and travertine flooring. In addition to the two-car attached garage, there is a custom inground spa. The unit includes a washer and dryer, refrigerator, large 65” television, patio tables and chairs, and two loungers. Spa and gardener service included. $3,495 per month with one-year lease and tenant pays all utilities. Available August 15th. Please contact Eric at ericw1039@gmail for immediate viewing.