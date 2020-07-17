All apartments in Carlsbad
7019 Goldenrod Way

7019 Goldenrod Way · (760) 944-7511
Location

7019 Goldenrod Way, Carlsbad, CA 92011
Rancho La Costa

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Aug 15

$3,495

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1571 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
media room
Inside this gated community at Seaport Villas is a beautiful end unit with two master suites upstairs and a den/media room (possible third bedroom) downstairs. With an open floor plan, there is plenty of room for family and friends. The home has been completely upgraded with new kitchen appliances, new cabinets and travertine flooring. In addition to the two-car attached garage, there is a custom inground spa. The unit includes a washer and dryer, refrigerator, large 65” television, patio tables and chairs, and two loungers. Spa and gardener service included. $3,495 per month with one-year lease and tenant pays all utilities. Available August 15th. Please contact Eric at ericw1039@gmail for immediate viewing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7019 Goldenrod Way have any available units?
7019 Goldenrod Way has a unit available for $3,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 7019 Goldenrod Way have?
Some of 7019 Goldenrod Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7019 Goldenrod Way currently offering any rent specials?
7019 Goldenrod Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7019 Goldenrod Way pet-friendly?
No, 7019 Goldenrod Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 7019 Goldenrod Way offer parking?
Yes, 7019 Goldenrod Way offers parking.
Does 7019 Goldenrod Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7019 Goldenrod Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7019 Goldenrod Way have a pool?
No, 7019 Goldenrod Way does not have a pool.
Does 7019 Goldenrod Way have accessible units?
No, 7019 Goldenrod Way does not have accessible units.
Does 7019 Goldenrod Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7019 Goldenrod Way has units with dishwashers.
