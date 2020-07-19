6940 Feldspar Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse fire pit on-site laundry playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub pet friendly tennis court

3BD/2BA Home Facing Golf Course in La Costa Greens Community! - Beautifully upgraded two story home located in La Costa Greens community, and overlooks the La Costa Resorts Golf Course! Community offers a pool, spa, tennis courts, clubhouse for parties, playgrounds, park with pond. 2 car garage with ample built in storage, air conditioning, wood floors on first level and one bedroom that can double as office space, stainless steel appliances with commercial grade Viking range, granite counters, high ceilings, recess lighting, water softener system, laundry room on second level, shared balcony off two bedrooms, master suite with views of the golf course, walk in closet and en suite with walk in shower and separate soaker tub and double sink vanity. Backyard has built in BBQ, two gas fire pits perfect for entertaining or just relaxing after a long day!



Small/medium dog 40 lbs and under will be considered with increase deposit and pet screening. Renter's liability insurance is required to keep current throughout tenancy. Fridge is provided, washer/dryer hookups, Landscaper provided. All utilities are tenant responsibility.



No Cats Allowed



