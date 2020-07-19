All apartments in Carlsbad
6940 Feldspar Pl

6940 Feldspar Pl · No Longer Available
Location

6940 Feldspar Pl, Carlsbad, CA 92009
La Costa Greens

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
on-site laundry
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
3BD/2BA Home Facing Golf Course in La Costa Greens Community! - Beautifully upgraded two story home located in La Costa Greens community, and overlooks the La Costa Resorts Golf Course! Community offers a pool, spa, tennis courts, clubhouse for parties, playgrounds, park with pond. 2 car garage with ample built in storage, air conditioning, wood floors on first level and one bedroom that can double as office space, stainless steel appliances with commercial grade Viking range, granite counters, high ceilings, recess lighting, water softener system, laundry room on second level, shared balcony off two bedrooms, master suite with views of the golf course, walk in closet and en suite with walk in shower and separate soaker tub and double sink vanity. Backyard has built in BBQ, two gas fire pits perfect for entertaining or just relaxing after a long day!

Small/medium dog 40 lbs and under will be considered with increase deposit and pet screening. Renter's liability insurance is required to keep current throughout tenancy. Fridge is provided, washer/dryer hookups, Landscaper provided. All utilities are tenant responsibility.

McLain Properties
CalDRE#01970594

*Information is deemed to be reliable but not guaranteed. Tenant or tenants agent is responsible for verifying all information contained.*

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4710676)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6940 Feldspar Pl have any available units?
6940 Feldspar Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 6940 Feldspar Pl have?
Some of 6940 Feldspar Pl's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6940 Feldspar Pl currently offering any rent specials?
6940 Feldspar Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6940 Feldspar Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 6940 Feldspar Pl is pet friendly.
Does 6940 Feldspar Pl offer parking?
Yes, 6940 Feldspar Pl offers parking.
Does 6940 Feldspar Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6940 Feldspar Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6940 Feldspar Pl have a pool?
Yes, 6940 Feldspar Pl has a pool.
Does 6940 Feldspar Pl have accessible units?
No, 6940 Feldspar Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 6940 Feldspar Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 6940 Feldspar Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
