6921 Catamaran Drive

6921 Catamaran Drive · (760) 522-9915
Location

6921 Catamaran Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92011
South Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 6921 Catamaran Drive · Avail. now

$5,200

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2366 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful Carlsbad Home - Offered by KRC Realty - Located in Poinsettia Cove this beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath homes is located steps to the beaches of Carlsbad.Recently renovated with over $100,000 in upgrades and appliances you can't find a home in better condition for this price and location.

Located just out the community gate is beach access. This coastal craftsman has newly remodeled kitchen with new counter tops, cabinets, new lighting & fixtures. New plank flooring installed throughout the downstairs area The stand alone over-sized tub & glassed master shower, complete the baster bedroom. There is a deck to the east that enjoys beautiful morning sunrises.The garage is spacious with shelving and the drive way can accommodate 3 cars. The bark yard offers gate access to the community park and play area. A built in garden with a drip system in place is great for flowers or a vegetable garden

The HOA has newly designed common areas by renowned landscape architect from Lego-Land. Over 100 beautiful new palm trees were added & also new flowering trees throughout the community greenbelt. Renowned Carlsbad School District.

(RLNE5889203)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6921 Catamaran Drive have any available units?
6921 Catamaran Drive has a unit available for $5,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 6921 Catamaran Drive have?
Some of 6921 Catamaran Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6921 Catamaran Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6921 Catamaran Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6921 Catamaran Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6921 Catamaran Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6921 Catamaran Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6921 Catamaran Drive offers parking.
Does 6921 Catamaran Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6921 Catamaran Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6921 Catamaran Drive have a pool?
No, 6921 Catamaran Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6921 Catamaran Drive have accessible units?
No, 6921 Catamaran Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6921 Catamaran Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6921 Catamaran Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
