6921 Catamaran Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful Carlsbad Home - Offered by KRC Realty - Located in Poinsettia Cove this beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath homes is located steps to the beaches of Carlsbad.Recently renovated with over $100,000 in upgrades and appliances you can't find a home in better condition for this price and location.



Located just out the community gate is beach access. This coastal craftsman has newly remodeled kitchen with new counter tops, cabinets, new lighting & fixtures. New plank flooring installed throughout the downstairs area The stand alone over-sized tub & glassed master shower, complete the baster bedroom. There is a deck to the east that enjoys beautiful morning sunrises.The garage is spacious with shelving and the drive way can accommodate 3 cars. The bark yard offers gate access to the community park and play area. A built in garden with a drip system in place is great for flowers or a vegetable garden



The HOA has newly designed common areas by renowned landscape architect from Lego-Land. Over 100 beautiful new palm trees were added & also new flowering trees throughout the community greenbelt. Renowned Carlsbad School District.



(RLNE5889203)