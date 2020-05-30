All apartments in Carlsbad
Last updated July 20 2019 at 9:47 AM

6420 Gadwall Ct.

6420 Gadwall Court
Location

6420 Gadwall Court, Carlsbad, CA 92011
Poinsetta

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Wonderful 3BR/2.5BA with lots of Natural Light!!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
This wonderful 3 bedroom home greets you with a nice open floor plan and lots of natural light! Your spacious kitchen provides lots of counter/cabinet space and offers access to your breezy patio area. Upstairs you'll find your 3 bedrooms all of which have ample closet space. The Poinsetta Heights Community offers a sparkling pool/spa and is just minutes from the beach! Don't miss out on this rare find, call today to schedule your showing.

REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $7,250

PETS:
Single Pet Only
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.

FEATURES:
Gated Property
Non-Smoking Property
Microwave
Cooktop
Oven
Dishwasher
Refrigerator (AS-IS)
Fire Place
Gas Fireplace
Dining Area
Living Room
2 Story
Patio
Upgraded Carpeting
Tile Flooring
Gas Laundry
Downstairs Laundry
2 Car Garage
Community Pool
Community Spa
Home Owners Assoc.
Faux Wood Blinds
Vertical Blinds
Fenced yard

SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Poinsettia Elementary
Middle School: Aviara Oaks Middle School
High School: Carlsbad High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.

LINK:https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/6420-Gadwall-Court-Carlsbad-CA-92011-1613/

CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com

(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax

Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2450674)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6420 Gadwall Ct. have any available units?
6420 Gadwall Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 6420 Gadwall Ct. have?
Some of 6420 Gadwall Ct.'s amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6420 Gadwall Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
6420 Gadwall Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6420 Gadwall Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 6420 Gadwall Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 6420 Gadwall Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 6420 Gadwall Ct. offers parking.
Does 6420 Gadwall Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6420 Gadwall Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6420 Gadwall Ct. have a pool?
Yes, 6420 Gadwall Ct. has a pool.
Does 6420 Gadwall Ct. have accessible units?
No, 6420 Gadwall Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 6420 Gadwall Ct. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6420 Gadwall Ct. has units with dishwashers.
