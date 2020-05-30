6420 Gadwall Ct.

Amenities
Wonderful 3BR/2.5BA with lots of Natural Light!!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
This wonderful 3 bedroom home greets you with a nice open floor plan and lots of natural light! Your spacious kitchen provides lots of counter/cabinet space and offers access to your breezy patio area. Upstairs you'll find your 3 bedrooms all of which have ample closet space. The Poinsetta Heights Community offers a sparkling pool/spa and is just minutes from the beach! Don't miss out on this rare find, call today to schedule your showing.
REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $7,250
PETS:
Single Pet Only
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.
FEATURES:
Gated Property
Non-Smoking Property
Microwave
Cooktop
Oven
Dishwasher
Refrigerator (AS-IS)
Fire Place
Gas Fireplace
Dining Area
Living Room
2 Story
Patio
Upgraded Carpeting
Tile Flooring
Gas Laundry
Downstairs Laundry
2 Car Garage
Community Pool
Community Spa
Home Owners Assoc.
Faux Wood Blinds
Vertical Blinds
Fenced yard
SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Poinsettia Elementary
Middle School: Aviara Oaks Middle School
High School: Carlsbad High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.
LINK:https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/6420-Gadwall-Court-Carlsbad-CA-92011-1613/
CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com
(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax
Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm
