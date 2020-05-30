6420 Gadwall Ct.

Amenities

Wonderful 3BR/2.5BA with lots of Natural Light!!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:

This wonderful 3 bedroom home greets you with a nice open floor plan and lots of natural light! Your spacious kitchen provides lots of counter/cabinet space and offers access to your breezy patio area. Upstairs you'll find your 3 bedrooms all of which have ample closet space. The Poinsetta Heights Community offers a sparkling pool/spa and is just minutes from the beach! Don't miss out on this rare find, call today to schedule your showing.



REQUIRED INCOME:

Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $7,250



PETS:

Single Pet Only

Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.



FEATURES:

Gated Property

Non-Smoking Property

Microwave

Cooktop

Oven

Dishwasher

Refrigerator (AS-IS)

Fire Place

Gas Fireplace

Dining Area

Living Room

2 Story

Patio

Upgraded Carpeting

Tile Flooring

Gas Laundry

Downstairs Laundry

2 Car Garage

Community Pool

Community Spa

Home Owners Assoc.

Faux Wood Blinds

Vertical Blinds

Fenced yard



SCHOOLS:

Elementary School: Poinsettia Elementary

Middle School: Aviara Oaks Middle School

High School: Carlsbad High School

There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.



LINK:https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/6420-Gadwall-Court-Carlsbad-CA-92011-1613/



CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT

2653 Roosevelt Street

Carlsbad, CA 92008

www.cpmteam.com



(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax



Hours

Monday - Friday 9am -5pm

Saturday 9am - 4pm



